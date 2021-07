Sunday Men Foil Team Table of 16 Germany (Benjamin Kleibrink 3-0; Peter Joppich 2-1; Andre Sanita 1-2), def. Canada (Alex…

Sunday

Men

Foil Team

Table of 16

Germany (Benjamin Kleibrink 3-0; Peter Joppich 2-1; Andre Sanita 1-2), def. Canada (Alex Cai 0-3; Blake Broszus 1-2; Maximilien van Haaster 2-1), 45-31, 47:19.

