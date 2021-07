Saturday Men’s Individual 1/8 Elimination Round Mauro Nespoli, Italy, def. Marcus D’Almeida, Brazil, 6-0.

Saturday

Men’s Individual

1/8 Elimination Round

Mauro Nespoli, Italy, def. Marcus D’Almeida, Brazil, 6-0.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.