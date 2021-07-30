2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US women's soccer win on PKs | Track and Field updates | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Nani scores late, lifts…

Nani scores late, lifts Orlando City over Atlanta United

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 10:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nani scored on a late header and Orlando City beat Atlanta United 3-2 on Friday night to move into second place in the Eastern Conference.

Nani got behind the back line of the defense to finish Silvester van der Water’s in-swinging cross in the 87th minute, giving Orlando (8-4-4) its first lead of the match.

Oriando City tied it at 2 in the 79th minute when van der Water headed down Benji Michel’s header pass.

Josef Martínez scored for Atlanta 48 seconds into the match with a right-footed blast from a step behind the penalty arc.

Kyle Smith tied it at 1 for Orlando in the 43rd minute, heading home Nani’s cross. It was the third goal by an Orlando City defender in the last 87 matches.

Atlanta United (2-6-8) retook the lead in the 66th minute on Marcelino Moreno’s right-footed shot from outside the penalty area.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Seven-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

Here’s how the White House wants to reform cybersecurity management for agencies

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up