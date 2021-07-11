Min Woo Lee wins Scottish Open, Glover ends 10-year drought

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Min Woo Lee of Australia made a 10-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole…

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Min Woo Lee of Australia made a 10-foot birdie putt on the first extra hole to win a three-way playoff against Matt Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry at the Scottish Open on Sunday for his second European Tour title.

Lee closed with a 7-under 64 and was the first to finish at 18-under 268 at The Renaissance Club, which featured a 90-minute weather delay late in the final round.

Detry (67) and Fitzpatrick (67) each made par on the 18th to join him in the playoff.

Lee and Detry also secured spots in the British Open next week at Royal St. George’s, along with Jack Senior of England, who tied for 10th.

Ian Poulter, Ryan Palmer and Irish Open winner Lucas Herbert finished a shot behind, with U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm another stroke back in seventh. That meant Rahm lost his No. 1 world ranking to Dustin Johnson.

Rahm’s hopes effectively ended when his second into the par-5 16th was a bounce away from being tight, instead rolling off a mound away from the green. He failed to get up-and-down and made par.

Wade Ormsby of Australia narrowly missed out on a spot in the British Open. His consolation prize was winning 204 bottles of whisky for making a hole-in-one on the 12th, one bottle for each yard of the hole.

PGA TOUR

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Lucas Glover ended 10 years without a victory when he birdied five of his last seven holes for a 7-under 64 to win the John Deere Classic by two shots.

Glover won for the fourth time in his career, the most recent in 2011 at Quail Hollow.

He was among two dozen players separated by three shots on the rain-softened TPC Deere Run when the former U.S. Open champion went on a tear.

It started with a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole. He hit his approach into 4 feet and 7 feet on the next two holes, and then flushed a 7-iron to 3 feet on the 15th hole to take the lead.

Glover finished his run with a 12-foot birdie on the par-5 17th, and a 6-foot putt to save par from the bunker on the 18th that he figured would come in handy.

It never got to that. No one could catch him.

Glover finished at 19-under 265.

Kevin Na tried to make a run with three birdies in four holes until he was slowed by a bogey on the 15th and couldn’t make up enough ground. He shot a 68. Ryan Moore also closed with a 68 for a runner-up finish.

The victory at the 50th edition of the John Deere Classic sends Glover back to the Masters, the PGA Championship and allows him to start next year on Maui for the Tournament of Champions, a place he hasn’t been in a decade.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jim Furyk recovered from a rough start in the final round of the U.S. Senior Open to hold off Retief Goosen and Mike Weir and win by three strokes.

Making his debut in the event, Furyk closed with a 1-over 71 to become the eighth player to win both the U.S. Open and Senior Open, joining the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Billy Casper and Gary Player.

Furyk finished at 7-under 273 at Omaha Country Club.

He won the U.S. Open in 2003 at Olympia Fields south of Chicago, is a 17-time winner on the PGA Tour and won his first two PGA Tour Champions events upon turning 50 last year. This was the third senior major he’s played. He tied for 16th in the Senior PGA and was sixth in the Senior Players Championship.

The victory makes Furyk exempt into the U.S. Open next year at The Country Club outside Boston, where in 1999 he won a key singles match against Sergio Garcia when the American rallied to win the Ryder Cup.

LPGA TOUR

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Nasa Hataoka of Japan was declared the winner of the Marathon LPGA Classic when the final round was washed out by relentless, heavy rain.

Hataoka had a six-shot lead over Elizabeth Szokol and Mina Harigae. She won for the fourth time on the LPGA Tour, and her first LPGA title in two years.

The final round began at 7 a.m. with hopes of beating the rain. That lasted only a few hours before Highland Meadows was soaked, and soon became unplayable.

The LPGA said the forecast was not favorable for a Monday finish, and it didn’t help that Evian Championship — the fourth LPGA major of the year — is scheduled to start on Wednesday.

KORN FERRY TOUR

BERTHOUD, Colo. (AP) — Tag Ridings closed with a 4-under 68, made birdie in a playoff to stay live and then won with a par on the second extra hole in the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes.

It was his first victory in 19 years, back when the PGA Tour’s feeder circuit was called the Buy.com Tour. And it featured a wild finish in the thin air of Colorado.

David Skinns (65) and Kevin Yu (67) finished at 16-under 272, and Ridings had to play the final four holes in 1 under just to join them.

Taylor Pendrith made bogey on the 18th to miss the playoff by one shot, while Vince India bogeyed the last two to miss the playoff by two shots.

On the par-3 16th in a playoff, Ridings and Skinns each made birdie to advance. Skinns bogeyed the 16th on the second extra hole, and Ridings won with a par.

CELEBRITY TOUR

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (AP) — Vinny Del Negro became the first basketball player to win the American Century Championship, rallying for an emotional victory four days after his father died.

Del Negro, the 54-year-old former NBA player and coach making his 20th appearance in the celebrity tournament, choked back tears after the victory thinking about father Vincent. He died Wednesday in hospice at age 85.

Del Negro birdied the 18th in regulation to force a playoff with John Smoltz and won with another birdie on the first extra hole.

Del Negro had a 20-point round at Edgewood Tahoe in the modified Stableford scoring event to match Smoltz (18) with a three-day total of 69.

Del Negro had two birdies and two bogeys for an even-par 72 in conventional scoring. Smoltz had four birdies and eight bogeys in a 76.

OTHER TOURS

Marcel Siem birdied two of his last three holes for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot victory at Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge, earning a spot in the British Open. The German finished one shot ahead of Hugo Leon of Chile for his first European Challenge Tour title. Siem has four wins on the European Tour, most recently at the BMW Masters in Shanghai in 2014. … Marianne Skarpnord made birdie on the second extra hole to win the individual title in the Aramco Team Series-London at Centurion Club on the Ladies European Tour. The team title went to Olivia Cowan, Sarina Schmidt, Diskha Dagar and amateur Andrew Kelsey. … Kotone Hori closed with a 5-under 67 and defeated Maiko Wakabayashi in a playoff to win the Nipponham Ladies Classic on the Japan LPGA. … Min-ji Park closed with a 6-under 66 for a two-shot victory over Yeon-jung Seo in the Daebo House D Open on the Korean LPGA.

