Mexico 6, South Korea 3

South Korea 3, Mexico 6 Mexico 3 3 — 6 South Korea 1 2 — 3 First Half_1, Mexico, Henry…

South Korea 3, Mexico 6

Mexico 3 3 — 6 South Korea 1 2 — 3

First Half_1, Mexico, Henry Martin, (Romo), 12th minute; 2, South Korea, Dong-kyeong, (Jin-gyu), 20th; 3, Mexico, Romo, (Vega), 30th; 4, Mexico, Cordova, (penalty kick), 39th.

Second Half_5, South Korea, Dong-kyeong, 51st; 6, Mexico, Henry Martin, (Cordova), 54th; 7, Mexico, Cordova, (Lorona), 63rd; 8, Mexico, Aguirre, (Lainez), 84th; 9, South Korea, Ui-Jo, 90th+1.

Yellow Cards_Vasquez, Mexico, 32nd; Tae-wook, South Korea, 34th; Yun-sung, South Korea, 38th; Du-jae, South Korea, 49th; Sanchez, Mexico, 76th; Angulo, Mexico, 90th.

Referee_Orel Grinfeld.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.