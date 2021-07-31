2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Mexico 6, South Korea 3

Mexico 6, South Korea 3

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 9:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

South Korea 3, Mexico 6

Mexico 3 3 6
South Korea 1 2 3

First Half_1, Mexico, Henry Martin, (Romo), 12th minute; 2, South Korea, Dong-kyeong, (Jin-gyu), 20th; 3, Mexico, Romo, (Vega), 30th; 4, Mexico, Cordova, (penalty kick), 39th.

Second Half_5, South Korea, Dong-kyeong, 51st; 6, Mexico, Henry Martin, (Cordova), 54th; 7, Mexico, Cordova, (Lorona), 63rd; 8, Mexico, Aguirre, (Lainez), 84th; 9, South Korea, Ui-Jo, 90th+1.

Yellow Cards_Vasquez, Mexico, 32nd; Tae-wook, South Korea, 34th; Yun-sung, South Korea, 38th; Du-jae, South Korea, 49th; Sanchez, Mexico, 76th; Angulo, Mexico, 90th.

Referee_Orel Grinfeld.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Seven-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up