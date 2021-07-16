Coronavirus News: More variants with low vaccination rates | Eviction ban ending | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Martinique-US Summary

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 12:22 AM

Martinique 0 1—1
United States 2 4—6

First half_1, United States, Dike 1 (Hoppe), 14th minute. 2, United States, Camille, own goal, 23rd minute.

Second half_3, United States, Robinson 1 (Williamson), 50th minute. 4, United States, Dike 2 (Roldan), 59th minute. 5, Martinique, Rivière 2, penalty kick, 64th minute. 6, United States, Zardes 1 (Roldan), 70th minute. 7, United States, Gioacchini 1 (Busio), 90th minute.

Yellow cards_None. Red cards_None.

Referee_Mario Escobar, Guatemala. Linesmen_Nicholas Anderson, Jamaica; Jassett Kerr, Jamaica.

A_7,511.

Lineups

Martinique_Gilles Meslien; Dondon Gérald, Sébastien Crétinoir, Jean-Sylvain Babin (Christophe Jougon, 55th); Daniel Hérelle (Norman Grelet, 76th), Stéphane Abaul, Burner Patrick, Samuel Camille; Johnny Marajo (Karl Vitulin, 76th), Emmanuel Rivière (Yann Thimon, 69th), Kévin Fortuné (Enrick Reuperne, 69th)

United States_Matt Turner; Shaq Moore (Kellyn Acosta, 58th), Walker Zimmerman (Donovan Pines, 79th), James Sands, Miles Robinson, Gianluca Busio, Eryk Williamson (Jackson Yueill, 79th), George Bello; Cristian Roldan, Daryl Dike (Gyasi Zardes, 68th), Matthew Hoppe (Nicholas Gioacchini. 58th)

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

