Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

July 10, 2021, 12:53 AM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .340; Brantley, Houston, .327; Bogaerts, Boston, .321; Mullins, Baltimore, .315; Gurriel, Houston, .314; T.Anderson, Chicago, .312; Alvarez, Houston, .303; Martinez, Boston, .303; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .298; T.Hernández, Toronto, .297.

RUNS_Bichette, Toronto, 71; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 68; Semien, Toronto, 66; Altuve, Houston, 64; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 63; Correa, Houston, 61; Martinez, Boston, 60; Devers, Boston, 59; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 57; Haniger, Seattle, 56.

RBI_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 73; Devers, Boston, 72; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 69; J.Abreu, Chicago, 66; Walsh, Los Angeles, 64; Martinez, Boston, 62; A.García, Texas, 61; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 58; Olson, Oakland, 57; Grichuk, Toronto, 57; Bichette, Toronto, 57.

HITS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 105; Mullins, Baltimore, 104; Bichette, Toronto, 103; Bogaerts, Boston, 101; Semien, Toronto, 97; Martinez, Boston, 96; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 95; Merrifield, Kansas City, 95; Perez, Kansas City, 95; T.Anderson, Chicago, 94; Gurriel, Houston, 94.

DOUBLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 27; Devers, Boston, 25; Brantley, Houston, 23; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 23; Martinez, Boston, 22; Mullins, Baltimore, 22; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22; Crawford, Seattle, 21; Semien, Toronto, 21; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 21.

TRIPLES_Arraez, Minnesota, 4; Baddoo, Detroit, 4; Canha, Oakland, 4; Madrigal, Chicago, 4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 4; 8 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 28; Gallo, Texas, 23; Walsh, Los Angeles, 22; Devers, Boston, 22; A.García, Texas, 21; Olson, Oakland, 21; Semien, Toronto, 21; Judge, New York, 20; Perez, Kansas City, 20.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 24; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 15; Mullins, Baltimore, 15; T.Anderson, Chicago, 14; Moore, Seattle, 14; Baddoo, Detroit, 13; Straw, Houston, 13; Bichette, Toronto, 12; Goodrum, Detroit, 12; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 12.

PITCHING_Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Bassitt, Oakland, 9-2; Lynn, Chicago, 9-3; Eovaldi, Boston, 9-5; Greinke, Houston, 8-2; G.Cole, New York, 8-4; Ryu, Toronto, 8-5; Montas, Oakland, 8-7; Petit, Oakland, 7-1; 6 tied at 7-3.

ERA_Lynn, Chicago, 1.99; Gibson, Texas, 2.29; Rodón, Chicago, 2.31; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2.66; G.Cole, New York, 2.91; Manaea, Oakland, 3.19; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.28; Civale, Cleveland, 3.32; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.36; Ray, Toronto, 3.36.

STRIKEOUTS_G.Cole, New York, 135; Bieber, Cleveland, 130; Rodón, Chicago, 130; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 123; Ray, Toronto, 119; Giolito, Chicago, 116; Bassitt, Oakland, 115; Cease, Chicago, 111; Pivetta, Boston, 109; Manaea, Oakland, 108.

