Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 47 21 .691 — San Jose (San Francisco) 44…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 47 21 .691 — San Jose (San Francisco) 44 24 .647 3 Modesto (Seattle) 36 32 .529 11 Stockton (Oakland) 26 42 .382 21 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 36 31 .537 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 35 32 .522 1 Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 31 37 .456 5½ Visalia (Arizona) 16 52 .235 20½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 18, Visalia 10

San Jose 9, Stockton 3

Fresno 2, Modesto 1

Lake Elsinore 9, Inland Empire 4

Wednesday’s Games

Stockton 6, San Jose 2

Rancho Cucamonga 9, Visalia 3

Fresno 6, Modesto 3

Inland Empire 7, Lake Elsinore 6

Thursday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.