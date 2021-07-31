2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Low-A Southeast Glance

Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 10:38 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 40 37 .519
Jupiter (Miami) 38 37 .507 1
Daytona (Cincinnati) 38 39 .494 2
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 25 49 .338 13½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 52 23 .693
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 45 31 .592
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 40 35 .533 12
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 37 37 .500 14½
Dunedin (Toronto) 34 42 .447 18½
Lakeland (Detroit) 28 47 .373 24

___

Friday’s Games

Dunedin 12, Bradenton 5

Tampa 7, Palm Beach 3, 1st game

Tampa 6, Palm Beach 2, 2nd game

Jupiter 17, Lakeland 0

Fort Myers at Clearwater, ppd.

Daytona 8, St. Lucie 2

Saturday’s Games

Jupiter 3, Lakeland 1

Bradenton 13, Dunedin 10

Tampa 9, Palm Beach 4

Fort Myers at Clearwater, canc.

Daytona 2, St. Lucie 1

Sunday’s Games

Tampa at Palm Beach, noon

Fort Myers at Clearwater, noon

Jupiter at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Dunedin at Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

