Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|40
|37
|.519
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|38
|37
|.507
|1
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|38
|39
|.494
|2
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|25
|49
|.338
|13½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|52
|23
|.693
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|45
|31
|.592
|7½
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|40
|35
|.533
|12
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|37
|37
|.500
|14½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|34
|42
|.447
|18½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|28
|47
|.373
|24
___
|Friday’s Games
Dunedin 12, Bradenton 5
Tampa 7, Palm Beach 3, 1st game
Tampa 6, Palm Beach 2, 2nd game
Jupiter 17, Lakeland 0
Fort Myers at Clearwater, ppd.
Daytona 8, St. Lucie 2
|Saturday’s Games
Jupiter 3, Lakeland 1
Bradenton 13, Dunedin 10
Tampa 9, Palm Beach 4
Fort Myers at Clearwater, canc.
Daytona 2, St. Lucie 1
|Sunday’s Games
Tampa at Palm Beach, noon
Fort Myers at Clearwater, noon
Jupiter at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
Dunedin at Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
