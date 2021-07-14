Coronavirus News: Washington Monument reopens | Olivia Rodrigo encourages vaccination | Will we need booster shots? | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Sports » Low-A Southeast Glance

Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

July 14, 2021, 10:44 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 33 29 .532
Daytona (Cincinnati) 28 34 .452 5
Jupiter (Miami) 26 34 .433 6
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 23 38 .377
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 42 19 .689
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 30 21 .656 2
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 35 26 .574 7
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 31 30 .508 11
Dunedin (Toronto) 25 36 .410 17
Lakeland (Detroit) 22 38 .367 19½

___

Sunday’s Games

Daytona 6, Jupiter 4, 10 innings

Fort Myers 13, St. Lucie 9

Lakeland 6, Palm Beach 5

Tampa 6, Dunedin 1

Clearwater 4, Bradenton 4, susp. 9th inning

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa 6, Lakeland 2

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, ppd.

Fort Meyers 12, Jupiter 10

Dunedin 9, Clearwater 1

Bradenton 6, Daytona 5

Wednesday’s Games

Lakeland 3, Tampa 1, game one

Tampa 6, Lakeland 1, game two

St. Lucie 6, Palm Beach 3, game one

St. Lucie 4, Palm Beach 2, game two

Jupiter at Fort Meyers, ppd.

Dunedin 6, Clearwater 2

Bradenton 3, Daytona 2

Thursday’s Games

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Fort Meyers, 7 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 7 p.m

Bradenton at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Fort Meyers, 7 p.m.

Bradenton at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

