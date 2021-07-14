Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|33
|29
|.532
|—
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|28
|34
|.452
|5
|Jupiter (Miami)
|26
|34
|.433
|6
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|23
|38
|.377
|9½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|42
|19
|.689
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|30
|21
|.656
|2
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|35
|26
|.574
|7
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|31
|30
|.508
|11
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|25
|36
|.410
|17
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|22
|38
|.367
|19½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Daytona 6, Jupiter 4, 10 innings
Fort Myers 13, St. Lucie 9
Lakeland 6, Palm Beach 5
Tampa 6, Dunedin 1
Clearwater 4, Bradenton 4, susp. 9th inning
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Tampa 6, Lakeland 2
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, ppd.
Fort Meyers 12, Jupiter 10
Dunedin 9, Clearwater 1
Bradenton 6, Daytona 5
|Wednesday’s Games
Lakeland 3, Tampa 1, game one
Tampa 6, Lakeland 1, game two
St. Lucie 6, Palm Beach 3, game one
St. Lucie 4, Palm Beach 2, game two
Jupiter at Fort Meyers, ppd.
Dunedin 6, Clearwater 2
Bradenton 3, Daytona 2
|Thursday’s Games
Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Fort Meyers, 7 p.m.
Dunedin at Clearwater, 7 p.m
Bradenton at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Fort Meyers, 7 p.m.
Bradenton at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
<
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.