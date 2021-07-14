Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 33 29 .532 — Daytona (Cincinnati) 28…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 33 29 .532 — Daytona (Cincinnati) 28 34 .452 5 Jupiter (Miami) 26 34 .433 6 Palm Beach (St. Louis) 23 38 .377 9½ West Division W L Pct. GB Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 42 19 .689 — Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 30 21 .656 2 Fort Myers (Minnesota) 35 26 .574 7 Clearwater (Philadelphia) 31 30 .508 11 Dunedin (Toronto) 25 36 .410 17 Lakeland (Detroit) 22 38 .367 19½

Sunday’s Games

Daytona 6, Jupiter 4, 10 innings

Fort Myers 13, St. Lucie 9

Lakeland 6, Palm Beach 5

Tampa 6, Dunedin 1

Clearwater 4, Bradenton 4, susp. 9th inning

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa 6, Lakeland 2

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, ppd.

Fort Meyers 12, Jupiter 10

Dunedin 9, Clearwater 1

Bradenton 6, Daytona 5

Wednesday’s Games

Lakeland 3, Tampa 1, game one

Tampa 6, Lakeland 1, game two

St. Lucie 6, Palm Beach 3, game one

St. Lucie 4, Palm Beach 2, game two

Jupiter at Fort Meyers, ppd.

Dunedin 6, Clearwater 2

Bradenton 3, Daytona 2

Thursday’s Games

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Fort Meyers, 7 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 7 p.m

Bradenton at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Fort Meyers, 7 p.m.

Bradenton at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

