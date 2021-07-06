Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 29 26 .527 — Daytona (Cincinnati) 25…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 29 26 .527 — Daytona (Cincinnati) 25 29 .463 3½ Jupiter (Miami) 23 30 .434 5 Palm Beach (St. Louis) 22 32 .407 6½ West Division W L Pct. GB Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 36 16 .692 — Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 35 19 .648 2 Fort Myers (Minnesota) 31 24 .564 6½ Clearwater (Philadelphia) 29 25 .537 8 Dunedin (Toronto) 21 32 .396 15½ Lakeland (Detroit) 17 35 .327 19

Sunday’s Games

Tampa 5, Jupiter 1, 1st game

Tampa 2, Jupiter 1, 2nd game

Clearwater 3, St. Lucie 2

Palm Beach 7, Dunedin 4

Daytona 6, Lakeland 4

Fort Myers 6, Bradenton 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

St. Lucie 8, Fort Myers 6

Daytona at Jupiter, ppd.

Clearwater at Bradenton, ppd.

Palm Beach at Lakeland, ppd.

Tampa at Dunedin, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Fort Myers at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Palm Beach at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Palm Beach at Lakeland, 2, 4 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 2, 5 p.m.

Clearwater at Bradenton, 2, 5 p.m.

Fort Myers at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

