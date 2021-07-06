Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|29
|26
|.527
|—
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|25
|29
|.463
|3½
|Jupiter (Miami)
|23
|30
|.434
|5
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|22
|32
|.407
|6½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|36
|16
|.692
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|35
|19
|.648
|2
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|31
|24
|.564
|6½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|29
|25
|.537
|8
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|21
|32
|.396
|15½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|17
|35
|.327
|19
___
|Sunday’s Games
Tampa 5, Jupiter 1, 1st game
Tampa 2, Jupiter 1, 2nd game
Clearwater 3, St. Lucie 2
Palm Beach 7, Dunedin 4
Daytona 6, Lakeland 4
Fort Myers 6, Bradenton 5
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
St. Lucie 8, Fort Myers 6
Daytona at Jupiter, ppd.
Clearwater at Bradenton, ppd.
Palm Beach at Lakeland, ppd.
Tampa at Dunedin, ppd.
|Wednesday’s Games
Fort Myers at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Palm Beach at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Palm Beach at Lakeland, 2, 4 p.m.
Tampa at Dunedin, 2, 5 p.m.
Clearwater at Bradenton, 2, 5 p.m.
Fort Myers at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
<
