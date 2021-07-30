Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|45
|31
|.592
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|43
|33
|.566
|2
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|32
|44
|.421
|13
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|24
|52
|.316
|21
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|45
|31
|.592
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|43
|32
|.573
|1½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|39
|36
|.520
|5½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|25
|51
|.329
|20
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|54
|21
|.720
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|36
|39
|.480
|18
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|35
|41
|.461
|19½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|33
|43
|.434
|21½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Down East 8, Fayetteville 7, 1st game
Down East 4, Fayetteville 3, 2nd game
Lynchburg 3, Carolina 2
Salem 11, Kannapolis 4
Fredericksburg 6, Delmarva 4
Charleston 4, Columbia 3
Myrtle Beach 9, Augusta 4
|Friday’s Games
Carolina 4, Lynchburg 3
Salem 8, Kannapolis 2
Down East 15, Fayetteville 10
Delmarva 7, Fredericksburg 3
Charleston 12, Columbia 6
Augusta 10, Myrtle Beach 3
|Saturday’s Games
Columbia at Charleston, 2, 4:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 6 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Carolina at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Salem at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Salem at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 5:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
