Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|43
|27
|.614
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|38
|32
|.543
|5
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|31
|39
|.443
|12
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|22
|48
|.314
|21
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|41
|29
|.586
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|40
|29
|.580
|½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|35
|34
|.507
|5½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|22
|48
|.314
|19
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|48
|20
|.706
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|34
|33
|.507
|13½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|33
|37
|.471
|16
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|29
|40
|.420
|19½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Columbia 12, Augusta 2, 1st game
Columbia 16, Augusta 5, 2nd game
Fayetteville 4, Kannapolis 3
Carolina 7, Down East 6
Myrtle Beach 15, Charleston 1
Salem 3, Fredericksburg 2
Lynchburg 3, Delmarva 2
|Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 7, Kannapolis 0
Carolina 1, Down East 0
Charleston 6, Myrtle Beach 4
Salem 7, Fredericksburg 4
Delmarva 5, Lynchburg 1
Augusta 4, Columbia 3
|Saturday’s Games
Augusta at Columbia, 2, 4:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05
|Sunday’s Games
Down East at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.