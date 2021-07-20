Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast: Pandemic City Planning | Traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Sports » Low-A East Glance

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 20, 2021, 11:40 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 40 26 .606
Down East (Texas) 37 29 .561 3
Fayetteville (Houston) 29 37 .439 11
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 20 46 .303 20
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 39 26 .600
Salem (Boston) 38 29 .567 2
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 32 33 .492 7
Fredericksburg (Washington) 22 45 .328 18
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 46 19 .708
Columbia (Kansas City) 31 32 .492 14
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 32 35 .478 15
Augusta (Atlanta) 28 37 .431 18

___

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 10, Kannapolis 3

Down East 6, Delmarva 3

Salem 7, Fayetteville 3

Fredericksburg 6, Lynchburg 2

Charleston 14, Augusta 2

Myrtle Beach 5, Columbia 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Kannapolis 10, Fayetteville 8

Down East 15, Carolina 7

Myrtle Beach 3, Charleston 2

Salem 4, Fredericksburg 3

Lynchburg 10, Delmarva 3

Augusta at Columbia, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2, 4 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 2, 5 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

