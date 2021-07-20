Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|40
|26
|.606
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|37
|29
|.561
|3
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|29
|37
|.439
|11
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|20
|46
|.303
|20
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|39
|26
|.600
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|38
|29
|.567
|2
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|32
|33
|.492
|7
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|22
|45
|.328
|18
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|46
|19
|.708
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|31
|32
|.492
|14
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|32
|35
|.478
|15
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|28
|37
|.431
|18
___
|Sunday’s Games
Carolina 10, Kannapolis 3
Down East 6, Delmarva 3
Salem 7, Fayetteville 3
Fredericksburg 6, Lynchburg 2
Charleston 14, Augusta 2
Myrtle Beach 5, Columbia 2
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Kannapolis 10, Fayetteville 8
Down East 15, Carolina 7
Myrtle Beach 3, Charleston 2
Salem 4, Fredericksburg 3
Lynchburg 10, Delmarva 3
Augusta at Columbia, ppd.
|Wednesday’s Games
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2, 4 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 2, 5 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05
Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
