Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|35
|25
|.583
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|33
|27
|.550
|2
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|26
|34
|.433
|9
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|19
|41
|.317
|16
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|37
|22
|.627
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|35
|26
|.574
|3
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|29
|30
|.492
|8
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|19
|42
|.311
|19
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|41
|18
|.695
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|30
|27
|.526
|10
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|28
|32
|.467
|13½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|26
|34
|.433
|15½
|Sunday’s Games
Lynchburg 2, Carolina 1, 6 innings
Fayetteville 14, Down East 8
Salem 10, Delmarva 0
Charleston 12, Columbia 6
Augusta 11, Myrtle Beach 0
Kannapolis 6, Fredericksburg 3
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 5
Carolina 10, Kannapolis 4
Down East 9, Delmarva 6
Columbia 4, Myrtle Beach 3
Salem 16, Fayetteville 8
Charleston 8, Augusta 5
|Wednesday’s Games
Carolina at Kannapolis, noon
Delmarva at Down East, noon
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Down East, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
