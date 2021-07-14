Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 35 25 .583 — Down East (Texas) 33 27…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 35 25 .583 — Down East (Texas) 33 27 .550 2 Fayetteville (Houston) 26 34 .433 9 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 19 41 .317 16 North Division W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 37 22 .627 — Salem (Boston) 35 26 .574 3 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 29 30 .492 8 Fredericksburg (Washington) 19 42 .311 19 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 41 18 .695 — Columbia (Kansas City) 30 27 .526 10 Augusta (Atlanta) 28 32 .467 13½ Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 26 34 .433 15½

Sunday’s Games

Lynchburg 2, Carolina 1, 6 innings

Fayetteville 14, Down East 8

Salem 10, Delmarva 0

Charleston 12, Columbia 6

Augusta 11, Myrtle Beach 0

Kannapolis 6, Fredericksburg 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 5

Carolina 10, Kannapolis 4

Down East 9, Delmarva 6

Columbia 4, Myrtle Beach 3

Salem 16, Fayetteville 8

Charleston 8, Augusta 5

Wednesday’s Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, noon

Delmarva at Down East, noon

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Down East, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

