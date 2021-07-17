Coronavirus News: Smithsonian to end timed-entry passes | Va. to spend funds for universal broadband | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Leafs get McCann from Penguins for prospect, draft pick

The Associated Press

July 17, 2021, 4:29 PM

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired forward Jared McCann from the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday for prospect Filip Hallander and a seventh-round pick in the 2023 NHL entry draft.

The trade came shortly before the NHL froze rosters for Wednesday’s expansion draft for the Seattle Kraken.

McCann, 25, had 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) in 43 regular-season games for Pittsburgh last season. He also played six playoff games and had one assist.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound left wing from Stratford, Ontario, was originally drafted 24th overall by the Canucks in 201. He has played for Vancouver, Pittsburgh and Florida, totaling 155 points (66 goals, 89 assists) in 353 career NHL games.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

