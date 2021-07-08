Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Sports » Kreilach scores twice, Real…

Kreilach scores twice, Real Salt Lake beats Whitecaps 4-0

The Associated Press

July 8, 2021, 12:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Damir Kreilach scored twice and Real Salt Lake beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Kreilach scored in the opening minute and made it 2-0 in the 57th by heading in Justin Meram’s cross.

Albert Rusnak gave Real Salt Lake (4-3-4) a 3-0 advantage on a penalty kick in the 74th after Meram was taken down inside the box. Anderson Julio capped it in second-half stoppage time with his second goal of the season.

It was Kreilach’s second multi-goal game this season — the first also coming against the Whitecaps on June 18.

Vancouver (2-7-3) is winless in eight games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

GAO focused on upskilling workforce to handle 'audits of tomorrow'

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2+ months to process

Contracting officers, grant managers on the frontlines of White House’s Made in America initiative

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up