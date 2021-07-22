Coronavirus News: MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Va. school mask guidelines | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Ivory Coast 2, Saudi Arabia 1

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 6:35 AM

Ivory Coast 1 1 2
Saudi Arabia 1 0 1

First Half_1, Ivory Coast, Al Amri, 39th minute; 2, Saudi Arabia, Al Dawsari, (Al Shahrani), 44th.

Second Half_3, Ivory Coast, Kessie, (Traore), 66th.

Yellow Cards_Kessie, Ivory Coast, 73rd; Al-Najei, Saudi Arabia, 80th; Gradel, Ivory Coast, 86th; Al Faraj, Saudi Arabia, 90th+7.

Red Cards_Doumbia, Ivory Coast, 90th+7.

Referee_Matthew Conger.

