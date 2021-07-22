Ivory Coast 2, Saudi Arabia 1
|Ivory Coast
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Saudi Arabia
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, Ivory Coast, Al Amri, 39th minute; 2, Saudi Arabia, Al Dawsari, (Al Shahrani), 44th.
Second Half_3, Ivory Coast, Kessie, (Traore), 66th.
Yellow Cards_Kessie, Ivory Coast, 73rd; Al-Najei, Saudi Arabia, 80th; Gradel, Ivory Coast, 86th; Al Faraj, Saudi Arabia, 90th+7.
Red Cards_Doumbia, Ivory Coast, 90th+7.
Referee_Matthew Conger.
