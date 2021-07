High-A West Glance

All Times EDT High-A West W L Pct. GB Everett (Seattle) 44 22 .667 — Eugene (San Francisco) 39 28…

All Times EDT

High-A West W L Pct. GB Everett (Seattle) 44 22 .667 — Eugene (San Francisco) 39 28 .582 5½ Vancouver (Toronto) 32 36 .471 13 Spokane (Colorado) 31 37 .456 14 Hillsboro (Arizona) 29 37 .439 15 Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 26 41 .388 18½

Tuesday’s Games

Tri-City 5, Spokane 4

Everett 6, Vancouver 5, 11 innings

Hillsboro 3, Eugene 2

Wednesday’s Games

Everett 6, Vancouver 2

Spokane 6, Tri-City 1

Eugene 5, Hillsboro 4

Thursday’s Games

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Everett at Vancouver, 10;05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Everett at Vancouver, 10;05 p.m.

Spokane at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Hillsboro at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

