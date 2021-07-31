2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 10:31 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 49 28 .636
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 38 38 .500 10½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 35 42 .455 14
Wilmington (Washington) 32 45 .416 17
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 30 45 .400 18
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 55 22 .714
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 48 29 .623 7
Greenville (Boston) 39 37 .513 15½
Rome (Atlanta) 37 40 .481 18
Hickory (Texas) 34 42 .447 20½
Asheville (Houston) 31 43 .419 22½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 30 47 .390 25

___

Friday’s Games

Greensboro 9, Winston-Salem 1

Asheville 8, Rome 2

Greenville 9, Hickory 8

Brooklyn 4, Jersery Shore 0, 1st game

Jersery Shore 3, Brooklyn 0, 2nd game

Wilmington 6, Hudson Valley 5

Bowling Green 10, Aberdeen 9

Saturday’s Games

Hickory 7, Greenville 4

Rome 3, Asheville 0

Hudson Valley 5, Wilmington 4

Bowling Green 9, Aberdeen 3

Greensboro 11, Winston-Salem 7

Jersery Shore 4, Brooklyn 3

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 2 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

