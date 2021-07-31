High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|49
|28
|.636
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|38
|38
|.500
|10½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|35
|42
|.455
|14
|Wilmington (Washington)
|32
|45
|.416
|17
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|30
|45
|.400
|18
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|55
|22
|.714
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|48
|29
|.623
|7
|Greenville (Boston)
|39
|37
|.513
|15½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|37
|40
|.481
|18
|Hickory (Texas)
|34
|42
|.447
|20½
|Asheville (Houston)
|31
|43
|.419
|22½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|30
|47
|.390
|25
___
|Friday’s Games
Greensboro 9, Winston-Salem 1
Asheville 8, Rome 2
Greenville 9, Hickory 8
Brooklyn 4, Jersery Shore 0, 1st game
Jersery Shore 3, Brooklyn 0, 2nd game
Wilmington 6, Hudson Valley 5
Bowling Green 10, Aberdeen 9
|Saturday’s Games
Hickory 7, Greenville 4
Rome 3, Asheville 0
Hudson Valley 5, Wilmington 4
Bowling Green 9, Aberdeen 3
Greensboro 11, Winston-Salem 7
Jersery Shore 4, Brooklyn 3
|Sunday’s Games
Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 2 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 3 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.