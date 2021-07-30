High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 48 28 .632 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 38…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 48 28 .632 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 38 37 .507 9½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 34 42 .447 14 Wilmington (Washington) 32 44 .421 16 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 30 44 .405 17 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 54 22 .711 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 47 29 .618 7 Greenville (Boston) 39 36 .520 14½ Rome (Atlanta) 36 40 .474 18 Hickory (Texas) 33 42 .440 20½ Asheville (Houston) 31 42 .425 21½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 30 46 .395 24

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro 9, Winston-Salem 8

Rome 2, Asheville 1

Greenville 17, Hickory 5

Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, ppd.

Hudson Valley 3, Wilmington 2

Bowling Green 5, Aberdeen 3

Friday’s Games

Greensboro 9, Winston-Salem 1

Asheville 8, Rome 2

Greenville 9, Hickory 8

Brooklyn 4, Jersery Shore 0, 1st game

Jersery Shore 3, Brooklyn 0, 2nd game

Wilmington 6, Hudson Valley 5

Bowling Green 10, Aberdeen 9

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at Hickory, 5 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 2 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

