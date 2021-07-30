High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|48
|28
|.632
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|38
|37
|.507
|9½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|34
|42
|.447
|14
|Wilmington (Washington)
|32
|44
|.421
|16
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|30
|44
|.405
|17
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|54
|22
|.711
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|47
|29
|.618
|7
|Greenville (Boston)
|39
|36
|.520
|14½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|36
|40
|.474
|18
|Hickory (Texas)
|33
|42
|.440
|20½
|Asheville (Houston)
|31
|42
|.425
|21½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|30
|46
|.395
|24
|Thursday’s Games
Greensboro 9, Winston-Salem 8
Rome 2, Asheville 1
Greenville 17, Hickory 5
Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, ppd.
Hudson Valley 3, Wilmington 2
Bowling Green 5, Aberdeen 3
|Friday’s Games
Greensboro 9, Winston-Salem 1
Asheville 8, Rome 2
Greenville 9, Hickory 8
Brooklyn 4, Jersery Shore 0, 1st game
Jersery Shore 3, Brooklyn 0, 2nd game
Wilmington 6, Hudson Valley 5
Bowling Green 10, Aberdeen 9
|Saturday’s Games
Greenville at Hickory, 5 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 6 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 2 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 3 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.
