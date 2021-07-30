2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US women's soccer win on PKs | Track and Field updates | Today's Olympic schedule
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 11:00 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 48 28 .632
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 38 37 .507
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 34 42 .447 14
Wilmington (Washington) 32 44 .421 16
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 30 44 .405 17
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 54 22 .711
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 47 29 .618 7
Greenville (Boston) 39 36 .520 14½
Rome (Atlanta) 36 40 .474 18
Hickory (Texas) 33 42 .440 20½
Asheville (Houston) 31 42 .425 21½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 30 46 .395 24

___

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro 9, Winston-Salem 8

Rome 2, Asheville 1

Greenville 17, Hickory 5

Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, ppd.

Hudson Valley 3, Wilmington 2

Bowling Green 5, Aberdeen 3

Friday’s Games

Greensboro 9, Winston-Salem 1

Asheville 8, Rome 2

Greenville 9, Hickory 8

Brooklyn 4, Jersery Shore 0, 1st game

Jersery Shore 3, Brooklyn 0, 2nd game

Wilmington 6, Hudson Valley 5

Bowling Green 10, Aberdeen 9

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at Hickory, 5 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 6 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 2 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

