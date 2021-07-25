High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 47 25 .653 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 38…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 47 25 .653 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 38 33 .535 8½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 32 40 .444 15 Wilmington (Washington) 29 43 .403 18 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 28 42 .400 18 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 50 22 .694 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 44 28 .611 6 Greenville (Boston) 36 35 .507 13½ Rome (Atlanta) 34 38 .472 16 Hickory (Texas) 32 39 .451 17½ Asheville (Houston) 29 40 .420 19½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 29 43 .403 21

Saturday’s Games

Jersey Shore 7, Winston-Salem 6

Brooklyn 8, Wilmington 3

Hickory at Asheville, ppd.

Aberdeen 8, Hudson Valley 5

Greensboro 6, Greenville 0

Rome 6, Bowling Green 5

Sunday’s Games

Asheville 9, Hickory 8, 1st game

Hickory 2, Asheville 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Jersey Shore 12, Winston-Salem 8

Hudson Valley 10, Aberdeen 8

Greensboro 8, Greenville 2

Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 4

Bowling Green 8, Rome 6

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

