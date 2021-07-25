2020 Olympics: US men's basketball loses to France | Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold | Sunday gold medal roundup | Meet the DC region's Olympians
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 9:31 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 47 25 .653
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 38 33 .535
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 32 40 .444 15
Wilmington (Washington) 29 43 .403 18
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 28 42 .400 18
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 50 22 .694
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 44 28 .611 6
Greenville (Boston) 36 35 .507 13½
Rome (Atlanta) 34 38 .472 16
Hickory (Texas) 32 39 .451 17½
Asheville (Houston) 29 40 .420 19½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 29 43 .403 21

___

Saturday’s Games

Jersey Shore 7, Winston-Salem 6

Brooklyn 8, Wilmington 3

Hickory at Asheville, ppd.

Aberdeen 8, Hudson Valley 5

Greensboro 6, Greenville 0

Rome 6, Bowling Green 5

Sunday’s Games

Asheville 9, Hickory 8, 1st game

Hickory 2, Asheville 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Jersey Shore 12, Winston-Salem 8

Hudson Valley 10, Aberdeen 8

Greensboro 8, Greenville 2

Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 4

Bowling Green 8, Rome 6

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

