High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|47
|25
|.653
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|38
|33
|.535
|8½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|32
|40
|.444
|15
|Wilmington (Washington)
|29
|43
|.403
|18
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|28
|42
|.400
|18
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|50
|22
|.694
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|44
|28
|.611
|6
|Greenville (Boston)
|36
|35
|.507
|13½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|34
|38
|.472
|16
|Hickory (Texas)
|32
|39
|.451
|17½
|Asheville (Houston)
|29
|40
|.420
|19½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|29
|43
|.403
|21
___
|Saturday’s Games
Jersey Shore 7, Winston-Salem 6
Brooklyn 8, Wilmington 3
Hickory at Asheville, ppd.
Aberdeen 8, Hudson Valley 5
Greensboro 6, Greenville 0
Rome 6, Bowling Green 5
|Sunday’s Games
Asheville 9, Hickory 8, 1st game
Hickory 2, Asheville 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Jersey Shore 12, Winston-Salem 8
Hudson Valley 10, Aberdeen 8
Greensboro 8, Greenville 2
Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 4
Bowling Green 8, Rome 6
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Winston-Salem at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Asheville at Rome, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Jersery Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
