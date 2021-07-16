High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|41
|23
|.641
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|35
|28
|.556
|5½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|29
|35
|.453
|12
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|28
|36
|.438
|13
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|21
|41
|.339
|19
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|43
|21
|.672
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|38
|26
|.594
|5
|Greenville (Boston)
|34
|30
|.531
|9
|Rome (Atlanta)
|33
|31
|.516
|10
|Asheville (Houston)
|27
|36
|.429
|15½
|Hickory (Texas)
|27
|37
|.422
|16
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|26
|38
|.406
|17
|Thursday’s Games
Wilmington 2, Hudson Valley 1, 1st game
Wilmington 3, Hudson Valley 2, 2nd game
Greenville 13, Asheville 0
Rome 6, Greensboro 0
Hickory 7, Aberdeen 6
Jersey Shore 13, Brooklyn 3
Bowling Green 7, Winston-Salem 2
|Friday’s Games
Greenville 8, Asheville 3
Greensboro 5, Rome 4
Hickory 20, Aberdeen 2
Brooklyn 6, Jersey Shore 1
Hudson Valley 8, Wilmington 7
Bowling Green 11, Winston-Salem 4
|Saturday’s Games
Greensboro at Rome, 6 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Rome, 2 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hickory, 3 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.
