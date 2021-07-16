High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 41 23 .641 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 35…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 41 23 .641 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 35 28 .556 5½ Wilmington (Washington) 29 35 .453 12 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 28 36 .438 13 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 21 41 .339 19 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 43 21 .672 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 38 26 .594 5 Greenville (Boston) 34 30 .531 9 Rome (Atlanta) 33 31 .516 10 Asheville (Houston) 27 36 .429 15½ Hickory (Texas) 27 37 .422 16 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 26 38 .406 17

Thursday’s Games

Wilmington 2, Hudson Valley 1, 1st game

Wilmington 3, Hudson Valley 2, 2nd game

Greenville 13, Asheville 0

Rome 6, Greensboro 0

Hickory 7, Aberdeen 6

Jersey Shore 13, Brooklyn 3

Bowling Green 7, Winston-Salem 2

Friday’s Games

Greenville 8, Asheville 3

Greensboro 5, Rome 4

Hickory 20, Aberdeen 2

Brooklyn 6, Jersey Shore 1

Hudson Valley 8, Wilmington 7

Bowling Green 11, Winston-Salem 4

Saturday’s Games

Greensboro at Rome, 6 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 2 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.

