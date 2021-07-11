High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|39
|20
|.661
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|33
|26
|.559
|6
|Wilmington (Washington)
|26
|33
|.441
|13
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|26
|34
|.433
|13½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|19
|39
|.328
|19½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|39
|21
|.650
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|35
|25
|.583
|4
|Rome (Atlanta)
|32
|28
|.533
|7
|Greenville (Boston)
|31
|29
|.517
|8
|Asheville (Houston)
|26
|33
|.441
|12½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|26
|34
|.417
|13
|Hickory (Texas)
|25
|35
|.417
|14
___
|Saturday’s Games
Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Winston-Salem 9, Hickory 6, 7 innings, 1st game
Hickory 8, Winston-Salem 7, 8 innings, 2nd game
Bowling Green 8, Rome 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Rome 4, Bowling Green 3, 8 innings, 2nd game
Greensboro 4, Asheville 3, 10 innings
Jersey Shore 3, Wilmington 1
Aberdeen 11, Greenville 3
|Sunday’s Games
Wilmington 5, Jersey Shore 0
Winston-Salem 7, Hickory 5
Bowling Green 5, Rome 3
Asheville 10, Greensboro 3
Greenville 8, Aberdeen 2
Brooklyn 10, Hudson Valley 3
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.