Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 7, 2021, 11:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 36 19 .655
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 31 24 .564 5
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 25 31 .446 11½
Wilmington (Washington) 23 32 .418 13
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 18 36 .333 17½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 35 19 .648
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 33 23 .589 3
Rome (Atlanta) 30 24 .556 5
Greenville (Boston) 29 27 .518 7
Asheville (Houston) 24 31 .436 11½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 24 32 .429 12
Hickory (Texas) 23 33 .411 13

___

Tuesday’s Games

Jersey Shore 7, Wilmington 0

Greensboro 7, Asheville 5

Hickory 8, Winston-Salem 0

Rome 5, Bowling Green 2

Hudson Valley 9, Brooklyn 7

Greenville 6, Aberdeen 5

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro 5, Asheville 2

Jersey Shore 10, Wilmington 9, 9 innings, game one

Jersey Shore 6, Wilmington 4, game two

Hickory 13, Winston-Salem 5

Bowling Green 2, Rome 1

Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 2

Aberdeen 9, Greenville 1

Thursday’s Games

Bowling Green at Rome, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

GAO focused on upskilling workforce to handle 'audits of tomorrow'

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2+ months to process

Contracting officers, grant managers on the frontlines of White House’s Made in America initiative

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up