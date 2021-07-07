High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|36
|19
|.655
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|31
|24
|.564
|5
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|25
|31
|.446
|11½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|23
|32
|.418
|13
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|18
|36
|.333
|17½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|35
|19
|.648
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|33
|23
|.589
|3
|Rome (Atlanta)
|30
|24
|.556
|5
|Greenville (Boston)
|29
|27
|.518
|7
|Asheville (Houston)
|24
|31
|.436
|11½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|24
|32
|.429
|12
|Hickory (Texas)
|23
|33
|.411
|13
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Jersey Shore 7, Wilmington 0
Greensboro 7, Asheville 5
Hickory 8, Winston-Salem 0
Rome 5, Bowling Green 2
Hudson Valley 9, Brooklyn 7
Greenville 6, Aberdeen 5
|Wednesday’s Games
Greensboro 5, Asheville 2
Jersey Shore 10, Wilmington 9, 9 innings, game one
Jersey Shore 6, Wilmington 4, game two
Hickory 13, Winston-Salem 5
Bowling Green 2, Rome 1
Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 2
Aberdeen 9, Greenville 1
|Thursday’s Games
Bowling Green at Rome, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Asheville at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Hickory at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Rome, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.