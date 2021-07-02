Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 2, 2021, 11:09 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 32 18 .640
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 28 23 .549
Wilmington (Washington) 22 27 .449
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 21 29 .420 11
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 18 32 .360 14
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 34 16 .680
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 29 23 .558 6
Rome (Atlanta) 27 22 .551
Greenville (Boston) 27 25 .519 8
Asheville (Houston) 23 28 .451 11½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 23 29 .442 12
Hickory (Texas) 20 32 .385 15

___

Thursday’s Games

Hickory 9, Asheville 2

Rome at Wilmington, ppd.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, ppd.

Greenville 16, Winston-Salem 3

Aberdeen 2, Brooklyn 0

Greensboro 7, Bowling Green 3

Friday’s Games

Asheville 7, Hickory 4

Rome 5, Wilmington 4

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, game 1, ppd.

Jersey Shore 8, Hudson Valley 2, game 2,

Greenville 3, Winston-Salem 2

Brooklyn 6, Aberdeen 5

Bowling Green 6, Greensboro 3

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rome at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

