High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 32 18 .640 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 28 23 .549 4½ Wilmington (Washington) 22 27 .449 9½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 21 29 .420 11 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 18 32 .360 14 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 34 16 .680 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 29 23 .558 6 Rome (Atlanta) 27 22 .551 6½ Greenville (Boston) 27 25 .519 8 Asheville (Houston) 23 28 .451 11½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 23 29 .442 12 Hickory (Texas) 20 32 .385 15

Thursday’s Games

Hickory 9, Asheville 2

Rome at Wilmington, ppd.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, ppd.

Greenville 16, Winston-Salem 3

Aberdeen 2, Brooklyn 0

Greensboro 7, Bowling Green 3

Friday’s Games

Asheville 7, Hickory 4

Rome 5, Wilmington 4

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, game 1, ppd.

Jersey Shore 8, Hudson Valley 2, game 2,

Greenville 3, Winston-Salem 2

Brooklyn 6, Aberdeen 5

Bowling Green 6, Greensboro 3

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rome at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.

Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

