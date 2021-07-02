High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|32
|18
|.640
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|28
|23
|.549
|4½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|22
|27
|.449
|9½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|21
|29
|.420
|11
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|18
|32
|.360
|14
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|34
|16
|.680
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|29
|23
|.558
|6
|Rome (Atlanta)
|27
|22
|.551
|6½
|Greenville (Boston)
|27
|25
|.519
|8
|Asheville (Houston)
|23
|28
|.451
|11½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|23
|29
|.442
|12
|Hickory (Texas)
|20
|32
|.385
|15
___
|Thursday’s Games
Hickory 9, Asheville 2
Rome at Wilmington, ppd.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, ppd.
Greenville 16, Winston-Salem 3
Aberdeen 2, Brooklyn 0
Greensboro 7, Bowling Green 3
|Friday’s Games
Asheville 7, Hickory 4
Rome 5, Wilmington 4
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, game 1, ppd.
Jersey Shore 8, Hudson Valley 2, game 2,
Greenville 3, Winston-Salem 2
Brooklyn 6, Aberdeen 5
Bowling Green 6, Greensboro 3
|Saturday’s Games
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Rome at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Rome at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.
Asheville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
