Hamdi scores 2 late goals, Montreal wins in return home

The Associated Press

July 17, 2021, 10:14 PM

MONTREAL (AP) — Ahmed Hamdi scored the tying and winning goals in a late three-goal burst and CF Montreal beat FC Cincinnati 5-4 on Saturday night in its return to Canada.

Mason Toye pulled Montreal (6-3-4) within a goal on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute, and Hamdi tied it in the 74th and netted the winner in the 87th.

Toye and Joaquin Torres scored for Montreal in the first half.

Brenner scored twice for Cincinnati (3-6-3) and Haris Medunjanin and Gustavo Valecilla also connected.

