Germany 4, Ireland 2

The Associated Press

July 28, 2021, 1:12 AM

Germany 4, Ireland 2

Germany 1 1 1 1 4
Ireland 0 0 1 1 2

Germany_L. Altenburg 2, F. Hauke 1, C. Pieper 1.

Ireland_H. McLoughlin 1, E. Tice 1.

Green Cards_A. Wortmann, Germany, 0.

Yellow Cards_A. O’Flanagan, Ireland, 0.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Michelle Joubert, South Africa. Sarah Wilson, Britain. Irene Presenqui, Argentina. Ayanna Mc Clean, Trinidad and Tobago.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

