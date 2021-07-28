Germany 4, Ireland 2 Germany 1 1 1 1 — 4 Ireland 0 0 1 1 — 2 Germany_L. Altenburg…

Germany 4, Ireland 2

Germany 1 1 1 1 — 4 Ireland 0 0 1 1 — 2

Germany_L. Altenburg 2, F. Hauke 1, C. Pieper 1.

Ireland_H. McLoughlin 1, E. Tice 1.

Green Cards_A. Wortmann, Germany, 0.

Yellow Cards_A. O’Flanagan, Ireland, 0.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Michelle Joubert, South Africa. Sarah Wilson, Britain. Irene Presenqui, Argentina. Ayanna Mc Clean, Trinidad and Tobago.

