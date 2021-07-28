Germany 4, Ireland 2
|Germany
|1
|1
|1
|1
|—
|4
|Ireland
|0
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
Germany_L. Altenburg 2, F. Hauke 1, C. Pieper 1.
Ireland_H. McLoughlin 1, E. Tice 1.
Green Cards_A. Wortmann, Germany, 0.
Yellow Cards_A. O’Flanagan, Ireland, 0.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Michelle Joubert, South Africa. Sarah Wilson, Britain. Irene Presenqui, Argentina. Ayanna Mc Clean, Trinidad and Tobago.
