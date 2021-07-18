Coronavirus News: Surgeon general worries as pandemic worsens | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Final round of the British Open at a glance

The Associated Press

July 18, 2021, 6:15 PM

SANDWICH, England (AP) — A brief look at the final round of the British Open at Royal St. George’s:

VICTOR: Collin Morikawa with a 4-under 66 to finish at 15-under 265 for a two-shot victory.

SPOILS: Morikawa earned $2.07 million, a gold medal, a silver claret jug and an exemption into the British Open through the year 2057.

RUNNER-UP: Jordan Spieth (66) with his best finish in a major since he won the 2017 Open.

HEARTACHE: Louis Oosthuizen, runner-up in the last two majors, failed to win with at least a share of the 54-hole lead for the second straight major. He shot 71.

TURNING POINT: Morikawa and Oosthuizen were tied for the lead when Morikawa made birdie on the par-5 seventh and Oosthuizen went bunker-to-bunker for a bogey.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Morikawa made a 20-foot birdie putt on the 14th for a two-shot lead.

KEY STATISTIC: Morikawa played the final 31 holes at Royal St. George’s without a bogey. He was bogey-free over the final 23 holes when he won the PGA Championship last year.

NOTABLE: Morikawa is the first player to win two majors he was playing for the first time.

QUOTABLE: “At 24 years old, it’s so hard to look back at the two short years that I have been a pro and see what I’ve done because I want more.” — Morikawa.

NEXT YEAR: St. Andrews.

