Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Sports » Emma Hayes extends contract…

Emma Hayes extends contract as Chelsea women’s manager

The Associated Press

July 2, 2021, 9:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea women’s manager Emma Hayes signed a contract extension on Friday after leading the team to the English title and its first Champions League final last season.

Hayes has guided Chelsea to four Women’s Super League titles — the most in England — since becoming manager in 2012. Chelsea was routed by Barcelona 4-0 in the Champions League final in May.

The length of the extension wasn’t specified but club director Marina Granovskaia said in a statement the club looks forward “to watching her take Chelsea women to even greater heights in the years to come.”

Hayes has amassed international talent like Australia striker Sam Kerr, Denmark forward Pernille Harder and England forward Fran Kirby.

“Everyone knows what this club means to me,” Hayes said in a statement. “The work we’ve done together over the last nine years has been hugely rewarding, full of growth of the women’s game, accompanied with winning, which is one of the club’s key values.”

The 44-year-old London native moved to the United States in her early 20s, becoming head coach at Iona College in New York.

Hayes then was an assistant for the Arsenal women’s team before becoming head coach and director of operations for the Chicago Red Stars in 2008.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2+ months to process

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

A look into the secret world of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office

Contracting officers, grant managers on the frontlines of White House’s Made in America initiative

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up