Egypt 27, Sweden 22

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 4:46 AM

Egypt 13 14 27
Sweden 9 13 22

Egypt_M. Sanad 6, Y. Omar 5, A. Mohamed 4, Y. Elderaa 3, A. Mohamed 3, A. Mesilhy 2, M. Shebib 2, A. Elahmar 1, O. Elwakil 1.

Sweden_L. Pellas 7, J. Carlsbogard 3, F. Claar 3, L. Sandell 3, H. Wanne 3, M. Darj 1, N. Ekberg 1, A. Lagergren 1.

Red Cards_None.

Referees_Charlotte Bonaventura, France. Julie Bonaventura, France. Lee Seok, South Korea. Koo Bonok, South Korea. Per Morten Soedal, Norway. Stella Vartanyan, Russia. Arijana Vojic, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

