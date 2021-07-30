Egypt 27, Sweden 22 Egypt 13 14 — 27 Sweden 9 13 — 22 Egypt_M. Sanad 6, Y. Omar 5,…

Egypt 27, Sweden 22

Egypt 13 14 — 27 Sweden 9 13 — 22

Egypt_M. Sanad 6, Y. Omar 5, A. Mohamed 4, Y. Elderaa 3, A. Mohamed 3, A. Mesilhy 2, M. Shebib 2, A. Elahmar 1, O. Elwakil 1.

Sweden_L. Pellas 7, J. Carlsbogard 3, F. Claar 3, L. Sandell 3, H. Wanne 3, M. Darj 1, N. Ekberg 1, A. Lagergren 1.

Red Cards_None.

Referees_Charlotte Bonaventura, France. Julie Bonaventura, France. Lee Seok, South Korea. Koo Bonok, South Korea. Per Morten Soedal, Norway. Stella Vartanyan, Russia. Arijana Vojic, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

