Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 40 23 .635 — Portland (Boston) 38 23 .623 1 New Hampshire (Toronto) 27 33 .450 11½ Reading (Philadelphia) 26 38 .406 14½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 24 37 .393 15 Hartford (Colorado) 19 44 .302 21 Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 37 25 .597 — Bowie (Baltimore) 36 26 .581 1 Erie (Detroit) 36 28 .562 2 Richmond (San Francisco) 35 29 .547 3 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 33 28 .541 3½ Harrisburg (Washington) 23 40 .365 14½

Thursday’s Games

Akron 10, Harrisburg 6

Binghamton 4, Altoona 3

Somerset 6, Richmond 5

Portland 3, Reading 2

Hartford 5, New Hampshire 2

Bowie at Erie, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Bowie 1, Erie 0, 1st game

Bowie 6, Erie 2, 2nd game

Richmond 6, Somerset 4

Harrisburg 10, Akron 4

Binghamton 7, Altoona 1

Portland 4, Reading 1

New Hampshire 5, Hartford 2

Saturday’s Games

Akron at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Akron at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 2:15 p.m.

Somerset at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

