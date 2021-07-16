Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|40
|23
|.635
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|38
|23
|.623
|1
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|27
|33
|.450
|11½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|26
|38
|.406
|14½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|24
|37
|.393
|15
|Hartford (Colorado)
|19
|44
|.302
|21
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|37
|25
|.597
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|36
|26
|.581
|1
|Erie (Detroit)
|36
|28
|.562
|2
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|35
|29
|.547
|3
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|33
|28
|.541
|3½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|23
|40
|.365
|14½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Akron 10, Harrisburg 6
Binghamton 4, Altoona 3
Somerset 6, Richmond 5
Portland 3, Reading 2
Hartford 5, New Hampshire 2
Bowie at Erie, ppd.
|Friday’s Games
Bowie 1, Erie 0, 1st game
Bowie 6, Erie 2, 2nd game
Richmond 6, Somerset 4
Harrisburg 10, Akron 4
Binghamton 7, Altoona 1
Portland 4, Reading 1
New Hampshire 5, Hartford 2
|Saturday’s Games
Akron at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Akron at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 2:15 p.m.
Somerset at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.