Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 11:16 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 40 23 .635
Portland (Boston) 38 23 .623 1
New Hampshire (Toronto) 27 33 .450 11½
Reading (Philadelphia) 26 38 .406 14½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 24 37 .393 15
Hartford (Colorado) 19 44 .302 21
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 37 25 .597
Bowie (Baltimore) 36 26 .581 1
Erie (Detroit) 36 28 .562 2
Richmond (San Francisco) 35 29 .547 3
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 33 28 .541
Harrisburg (Washington) 23 40 .365 14½

___

Thursday’s Games

Akron 10, Harrisburg 6

Binghamton 4, Altoona 3

Somerset 6, Richmond 5

Portland 3, Reading 2

Hartford 5, New Hampshire 2

Bowie at Erie, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Bowie 1, Erie 0, 1st game

Bowie 6, Erie 2, 2nd game

Richmond 6, Somerset 4

Harrisburg 10, Akron 4

Binghamton 7, Altoona 1

Portland 4, Reading 1

New Hampshire 5, Hartford 2

Saturday’s Games

Akron at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Akron at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 2:15 p.m.

Somerset at Richmond, 5:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

