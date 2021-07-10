Coronavirus News: DC-area schools respond to CDC mask guidance | Six Flags mass vaccination site to close | COVID-19 vaccine booster not needed | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

July 10, 2021, 11:32 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 38 20 .655
Portland (Boston) 33 23 .589 4
Reading (Philadelphia) 26 33 .441 12½
New Hampshire (Toronto) 24 32 .429 13
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 22 35 .386 15½
Hartford (Colorado) 18 40 .310 20
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 34 24 .579
Bowie (Baltimore) 33 24 .582 ½
Erie (Detroit) 34 25 .586 ½
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 31 26 .554
Richmond (San Francisco) 32 27 .544
Harrisburg (Washington) 21 37 .375 13

___

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, ppd.

Altoona 6, Akron 2, game 1

Akron 4, Altoona 1, game 2

Somerset 9, Erie 2, 7 innings, game 1

Erie 4, Somerset 1, 6 innings, game 2

Reading 5, Harrisburg 4

Richmond 6, Bowie 0

New Hampshire 7, Binghamton 3

Saturday’s Games

Reading 4, Harrisburg 2, 7 innings, game 1

Reading 3, Harrisburg 2, game 2

Portland 8, Hartford 2, 7 innings, game 1

Portland 5, Hartford 3, 7 innings, game 2

Akron 3, Altoona 2

Richmond 7, Bowie 5

Binghamton 6, New Hampshire 3

Somerset 5, Erie 0

Sunday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.

Erie at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 5:15 p.m

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

