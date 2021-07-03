FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: How to safely celebrate July 4 | Many travelers expected | Best car deals | What's open, what's closed
Double-A Central Glance

The Associated Press

July 3, 2021, 12:07 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 30 22 .577
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 29 22 .569 ½
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 27 23 .540 2
Arkansas (Seattle) 26 25 .510
Springfield (St. Louis) 16 36 .308 14
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 35 17 .673
Corpus Christi (Houston) 25 27 .481 10
San Antonio (San Diego) 24 28 .462 11
Amarillo (Arizona) 23 29 .442 12
Midland (Oakland) 23 29 .442 12

___

Thursday’s Games

Arkansas at Tulsa, ppd.

Northwest Arkansas 9, Springfield 5

Corpus Christi 5, San Antonio 2, 7 innings

Frisco 4, Midland 2

Wichita 4, Amarillo 3

Friday’s Games

Arkansas 3, Tulsa 1, game 1

Tulsa 8, Arkansas 4, game 2

Northwest Arkansas 14, Springfield 1

San Antonio 3, Corpus Christi 1

Frisco 5, Midland 4, 11 innings

Amarillo 9, Wichita 5

Saturday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

