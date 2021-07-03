Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|30
|22
|.577
|—
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|29
|22
|.569
|½
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|27
|23
|.540
|2
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|26
|25
|.510
|3½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|16
|36
|.308
|14
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|35
|17
|.673
|—
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|25
|27
|.481
|10
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|24
|28
|.462
|11
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|23
|29
|.442
|12
|Midland (Oakland)
|23
|29
|.442
|12
___
|Thursday’s Games
Arkansas at Tulsa, ppd.
Northwest Arkansas 9, Springfield 5
Corpus Christi 5, San Antonio 2, 7 innings
Frisco 4, Midland 2
Wichita 4, Amarillo 3
|Friday’s Games
Arkansas 3, Tulsa 1, game 1
Tulsa 8, Arkansas 4, game 2
Northwest Arkansas 14, Springfield 1
San Antonio 3, Corpus Christi 1
Frisco 5, Midland 4, 11 innings
Amarillo 9, Wichita 5
|Saturday’s Games
Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.