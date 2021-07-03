Double-A Central Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 30 22 .577 — Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 29 22…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Wichita (Minnesota) 30 22 .577 — Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 29 22 .569 ½ Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 27 23 .540 2 Arkansas (Seattle) 26 25 .510 3½ Springfield (St. Louis) 16 36 .308 14 South Division W L Pct. GB Frisco (Texas) 35 17 .673 — Corpus Christi (Houston) 25 27 .481 10 San Antonio (San Diego) 24 28 .462 11 Amarillo (Arizona) 23 29 .442 12 Midland (Oakland) 23 29 .442 12

___

Thursday’s Games

Arkansas at Tulsa, ppd.

Northwest Arkansas 9, Springfield 5

Corpus Christi 5, San Antonio 2, 7 innings

Frisco 4, Midland 2

Wichita 4, Amarillo 3

Friday’s Games

Arkansas 3, Tulsa 1, game 1

Tulsa 8, Arkansas 4, game 2

Northwest Arkansas 14, Springfield 1

San Antonio 3, Corpus Christi 1

Frisco 5, Midland 4, 11 innings

Amarillo 9, Wichita 5

Saturday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.