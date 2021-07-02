Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Sports » Crew rows 30 days…

Crew rows 30 days to set record in boat race across Pacific

The Associated Press

July 2, 2021, 12:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HONOLULU (AP) — A group of athletes has rowed a boat from San Francisco to Hawaii in record time.

The four-man crew was part of the Great Pacific Race, a rowing competition that pits two- and four-person teams against one another in identical boats on a solitary journey across the open ocean.

The teams live without any direct external support for the duration of the race.

Captain Jason Caldwell said he and his three teammates — Duncan Roy, Angus Collings and Jordan Shuttleworth — rowed in two-person, two-hour shifts for the entire trip — 24 hours a day.

“If you’re a team like us that wants to win a race, break the world record perhaps, you’ve got to keep that boat moving at all times,” Caldwell said. “We did that nonstop without a single break for these 30 days.”

Caldwell said the rowing was the easy part and the two-hour breaks in between were the hardest. That’s when the crew had to find ways to eat, sleep, stay healthy and clean.

“It’s just about maintaining your body,” he said. “You’re sleep-deprived, you’re malnourished, you’re dehydrated. You’ve got sores everywhere, stress-fractured ribs. Everyone’s got ailing injuries and they’re just getting worse and worse and worse. You’re basically trying to hold on. Your body is trying to hold on until you get to the finish line.”

Caldwell’s Latitude 35 racing team beat the previous race record by more than a week when it arrived in Waikiki on Wednesday.

The team completed the 2,400-nautical mile trip in 30 days, 7 hours and 30 minutes. The previous race record was 39 days, 9 hours and 56 minutes, set in 2016.

Caldwell holds other rowing records, including for crossing the Atlantic.

“The Pacific is very much different than the Atlantic. The Atlantic is very consistent,” Caldwell said. “But the Pacific is just not consistent at all. It’s much more brutal. Its highs are a lot higher. Its lows are a lot lower.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

GAO focused on upskilling workforce to handle 'audits of tomorrow'

Contracting officers, grant managers on the frontlines of White House’s Made in America initiative

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up