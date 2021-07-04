FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: How to safely celebrate July 4 | Many travelers expected | Best car deals | What's open, what's closed
Home » Sports » Cifuentes scores, LAFC beats…

Cifuentes scores, LAFC beats Salt Lake 1-0 for 1st road win

The Associated Press

July 4, 2021, 12:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANDY, Utah (AP) — José Cifuentes scored in the 69th minute and Los Angeles FC beat Real Salt Lake 1-0 on Saturday night for its first road victory of the season.

Cifuentes finished Eddie Segura’s cross from just behind the penalty spot into the right corner. Carlos Vela played a heel flick to Segura to get him an opening on the right side of the area.

Three minutes later, Segura made the defensive play of the match for LAFC (4-4-3), clearing off the line a sure goal by Rubio Rubín.

Real Salt Lake (3-3-4) was shut out for the second time this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Security clearance software 're-baselined' after schedule slips

DoD touts gains in vaccination rates, but worries about Delta variant

Congress skeptical VA has the capacity to manage EHR, growing technology to-do list

House lawmakers tell USPS to postpone mail rate hike to January 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up