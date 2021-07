Canada 45, Brazil 0 Canada 45 (Britt Benn, Julia Greenshields, Karen Paquin, Charity Williams tries; Ghislaine Landry conversion, Breanne Nicholas…

Canada 45, Brazil 0

Canada 45 (Britt Benn, Julia Greenshields, Karen Paquin, Charity Williams tries; Ghislaine Landry conversion, Breanne Nicholas conversion), Brazil 0 HT: 17-0

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.