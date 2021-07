Chile 1, Canada 2 Canada 1 1 — 2 Chile 0 1 — 1 First Half_1, Canada, Beckie, 39th minute.…

Chile 1, Canada 2

Canada 1 1 — 2 Chile 0 1 — 1

First Half_1, Canada, Beckie, 39th minute.

Second Half_2, Canada, Beckie, (Lawrence), 47th; 3, Chile, Araya, (penalty kick), 57th.

Yellow Cards_Pardo, Chile, 19th; Lopez, Chile, 64th; Scott, Canada, 79th.

Referee_Esther Staubli.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.