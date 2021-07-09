British Open, Yardage and par

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Yardage and par for Royal St. George’s, site of the 149th British Open to be played…

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Yardage and par for Royal St. George’s, site of the 149th British Open to be played July 15-18:

Hole Par Yds 1 4 445 2 4 421 3 3 239 4 4 491 5 4 422 6 3 174 7 5 566 8 4 450 9 4 412 Out 35 3620 10 4 415 11 3 238 12 4 379 13 4 456 14 5 547 15 4 496 16 3 162 17 4 426 18 4 450 In 35 3569 Total 70 7189

