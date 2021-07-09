Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Sports » British Open, Yardage and par

British Open, Yardage and par

The Associated Press

July 9, 2021, 4:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANDWICH, England (AP) — Yardage and par for Royal St. George’s, site of the 149th British Open to be played July 15-18:

Hole Par Yds
1 4 445
2 4 421
3 3 239
4 4 491
5 4 422
6 3 174
7 5 566
8 4 450
9 4 412
Out 35 3620
10 4 415
11 3 238
12 4 379
13 4 456
14 5 547
15 4 496
16 3 162
17 4 426
18 4 450
In 35 3569
Total 70 7189

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

NGA looks to test drive commercial space capabilities with new agreement scheme

Contracting officers, grant managers on the frontlines of White House’s Made in America initiative

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2+ months to process

The Space Force's commercial facing office is awarding contracts in 25 days

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up