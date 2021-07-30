2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
Brewers add left-handed reliever Daniel Norris from Tigers

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 2:48 PM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers made another move Friday to boost their roster for a playoff push, acquiring left-handed reliever Daniel Norris from the Detroit Tigers for minor league pitcher Reese Olson.

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns announced the move Friday, two days after the team added All-Star third baseman Eduardo Escobar in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 28-year-old Norris is 1-3 with a 5.89 ERA in 38 relief appearances this season, but he’s pitched much better lately. He hasn’t allowed a run or a hit over his last five outings.

Norris has struck out 40 batters in 36 2/3 innings. Left-handed hitters are batting just .200 against him.

Olson, 22, was 5-4 with a 4.30 ERA in 14 starts this season for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the Brewers’ Class A affiliate in Appleton. The 2008 13th-round draft pick has struck out 79 batters over 69 innings.

The Brewers head into a weekend series at Atlanta with a seven-game lead in their division.

