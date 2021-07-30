All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|63
|41
|.606
|_
|Tampa Bay
|61
|42
|.592
|1½
|New York
|53
|48
|.525
|8½
|Toronto
|51
|48
|.515
|9½
|Baltimore
|35
|66
|.347
|26½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|60
|43
|.583
|_
|Cleveland
|50
|49
|.505
|8
|Detroit
|50
|55
|.476
|11
|Kansas City
|45
|56
|.446
|14
|Minnesota
|43
|60
|.417
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|63
|40
|.612
|_
|Oakland
|58
|46
|.558
|5½
|Seattle
|55
|48
|.534
|8
|Los Angeles
|51
|51
|.500
|11½
|Texas
|36
|66
|.353
|26½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|54
|47
|.535
|_
|Philadelphia
|51
|51
|.500
|3½
|Atlanta
|51
|52
|.495
|4
|Washington
|47
|55
|.461
|7½
|Miami
|44
|58
|.431
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|61
|42
|.592
|_
|Cincinnati
|54
|49
|.524
|7
|St. Louis
|51
|51
|.500
|9½
|Chicago
|50
|54
|.481
|11½
|Pittsburgh
|38
|64
|.373
|22½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|64
|38
|.627
|_
|Los Angeles
|62
|42
|.596
|3
|San Diego
|60
|45
|.571
|5½
|Colorado
|44
|59
|.427
|20½
|Arizona
|32
|71
|.311
|32½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 14, N.Y. Yankees 0
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 0
Detroit 6, Baltimore 2
Toronto 13, Boston 1
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City (Minor 8-8) at Toronto (Manoah 2-1), 3:07 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 10-3) at San Francisco (Wood 9-3), 4:05 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 4-3) at Detroit (Manning 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 9-5) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-4), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 3-5) at Texas (Gibson 6-3), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-4), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at St. Louis (Woodford 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:08 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Washington 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 4
Philadelphia 11, Washington 8, 8 innings, 2nd game
San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 0
Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 0
San Diego 3, Colorado 0
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston (Greinke 10-3) at San Francisco (Wood 9-3), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-4) at Washington (Lester 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 7-6) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-10), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at St. Louis (Woodford 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-5) at Atlanta (Muller 2-3), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gray 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 7-7), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 8-8) at San Diego (Darvish 7-5), 8:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.