2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 63 41 .606 _
Tampa Bay 61 42 .592
New York 53 48 .525
Toronto 51 48 .515
Baltimore 35 66 .347 26½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 60 43 .583 _
Cleveland 50 49 .505 8
Detroit 50 55 .476 11
Kansas City 45 56 .446 14
Minnesota 43 60 .417 17

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 63 40 .612 _
Oakland 58 46 .558
Seattle 55 48 .534 8
Los Angeles 51 51 .500 11½
Texas 36 66 .353 26½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 54 47 .535 _
Philadelphia 51 51 .500
Atlanta 51 52 .495 4
Washington 47 55 .461
Miami 44 58 .431 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 61 42 .592 _
Cincinnati 54 49 .524 7
St. Louis 51 51 .500
Chicago 50 54 .481 11½
Pittsburgh 38 64 .373 22½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 64 38 .627 _
Los Angeles 62 42 .596 3
San Diego 60 45 .571
Colorado 44 59 .427 20½
Arizona 32 71 .311 32½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 14, N.Y. Yankees 0

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Detroit 6, Baltimore 2

Toronto 13, Boston 1

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City (Minor 8-8) at Toronto (Manoah 2-1), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 10-3) at San Francisco (Wood 9-3), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 4-3) at Detroit (Manning 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 9-5) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-5) at Texas (Gibson 6-3), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at St. Louis (Woodford 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Washington 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 4

Philadelphia 11, Washington 8, 8 innings, 2nd game

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 0

Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 3, Colorado 0

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston (Greinke 10-3) at San Francisco (Wood 9-3), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-4) at Washington (Lester 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-6) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-10), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at St. Louis (Woodford 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-5) at Atlanta (Muller 2-3), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gray 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 7-7), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 8-8) at San Diego (Darvish 7-5), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

Biden administration eyes mandates under new effort to improve critical infrastructure cybersecurity

IG for Afghanistan reconstruction has plenty of work to do after departure of U.S. troops

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up