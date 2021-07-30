All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 63 41 .606 _ Tampa Bay 61 42 .592 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 63 41 .606 _ Tampa Bay 61 42 .592 1½ New York 53 48 .525 8½ Toronto 51 48 .515 9½ Baltimore 35 66 .347 26½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 60 43 .583 _ Cleveland 50 49 .505 8 Detroit 50 55 .476 11 Kansas City 45 56 .446 14 Minnesota 43 60 .417 17

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 63 40 .612 _ Oakland 58 46 .558 5½ Seattle 55 48 .534 8 Los Angeles 51 51 .500 11½ Texas 36 66 .353 26½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 54 47 .535 _ Philadelphia 51 51 .500 3½ Atlanta 51 52 .495 4 Washington 47 55 .461 7½ Miami 44 58 .431 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 61 42 .592 _ Cincinnati 54 49 .524 7 St. Louis 51 51 .500 9½ Chicago 50 54 .481 11½ Pittsburgh 38 64 .373 22½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 64 38 .627 _ Los Angeles 62 42 .596 3 San Diego 60 45 .571 5½ Colorado 44 59 .427 20½ Arizona 32 71 .311 32½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 14, N.Y. Yankees 0

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Detroit 6, Baltimore 2

Toronto 13, Boston 1

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City (Minor 8-8) at Toronto (Manoah 2-1), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 10-3) at San Francisco (Wood 9-3), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 4-3) at Detroit (Manning 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 9-5) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-5) at Texas (Gibson 6-3), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at St. Louis (Woodford 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Washington 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 4

Philadelphia 11, Washington 8, 8 innings, 2nd game

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 0

Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 3, Colorado 0

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston (Greinke 10-3) at San Francisco (Wood 9-3), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-4) at Washington (Lester 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-6) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-10), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at St. Louis (Woodford 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-5) at Atlanta (Muller 2-3), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gray 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 7-7), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 8-8) at San Diego (Darvish 7-5), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.