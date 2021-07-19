All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 56 38 .596 _ Tampa Bay 55 38 .591 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 56 38 .596 _ Tampa Bay 55 38 .591 ½ Toronto 48 42 .533 6 New York 48 44 .522 7 Baltimore 30 62 .326 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 56 36 .609 _ Cleveland 47 43 .522 8 Detroit 43 51 .457 14 Minnesota 39 53 .424 17 Kansas City 37 55 .402 19

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 56 38 .596 _ Oakland 53 42 .558 3½ Seattle 50 44 .532 6 Los Angeles 46 46 .500 9 Texas 35 58 .376 20½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 48 42 .533 _ Philadelphia 47 45 .511 2 Atlanta 45 47 .489 4 Washington 43 49 .467 6 Miami 40 53 .430 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 56 39 .589 _ Cincinnati 48 45 .516 7 Chicago 46 47 .495 9 St. Louis 46 47 .495 9 Pittsburgh 36 57 .387 19

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 58 34 .630 _ Los Angeles 58 36 .617 1 San Diego 55 41 .573 5 Colorado 41 53 .436 18 Arizona 27 68 .284 32½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 5, Texas 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 7, Minnesota 0

Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 0

Baltimore 5, Kansas City 0

Toronto 10, Texas 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 4, Oakland 2

Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 4

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 1

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 4-3), 3:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 6-8) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Richards 5-5) at Toronto (Manoah 2-1), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 4-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Detroit (Skubal 5-8), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-3) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-5) at Colorado (Márquez 8-6), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 0

Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 5

Philadelphia 4, Miami 2, 10 innings, 1st game

San Diego 10, Washington 4, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 6

St. Louis 2, San Francisco 1

Philadelphia 7, Miami 4, 2nd game

Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 10 innings

Washington 8, San Diego 7, 2nd game

Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 4

Monday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City (Minor 6-8) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 7-6) at Washington (Espino 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Cincinnati (Miley 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Williams 3-2) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-5) at Colorado (Márquez 8-6), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Anderson 5-8) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 8-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

