Coronavirus News: Surgeon general worries as pandemic worsens | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 19, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 56 38 .596 _
Tampa Bay 55 38 .591 ½
Toronto 48 42 .533 6
New York 48 44 .522 7
Baltimore 30 62 .326 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 56 36 .609 _
Cleveland 47 43 .522 8
Detroit 43 51 .457 14
Minnesota 39 53 .424 17
Kansas City 37 55 .402 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 56 38 .596 _
Oakland 53 42 .558
Seattle 50 44 .532 6
Los Angeles 46 46 .500 9
Texas 35 58 .376 20½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 48 42 .533 _
Philadelphia 47 45 .511 2
Atlanta 45 47 .489 4
Washington 43 49 .467 6
Miami 40 53 .430

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 56 39 .589 _
Cincinnati 48 45 .516 7
Chicago 46 47 .495 9
St. Louis 46 47 .495 9
Pittsburgh 36 57 .387 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 58 34 .630 _
Los Angeles 58 36 .617 1
San Diego 55 41 .573 5
Colorado 41 53 .436 18
Arizona 27 68 .284 32½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 5, Texas 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 7, Minnesota 0

Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 0

Baltimore 5, Kansas City 0

Toronto 10, Texas 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 4, Oakland 2

Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 4

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 1

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 4-3), 3:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 6-8) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Richards 5-5) at Toronto (Manoah 2-1), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 4-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Detroit (Skubal 5-8), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-3) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-5) at Colorado (Márquez 8-6), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 0

Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 5

Philadelphia 4, Miami 2, 10 innings, 1st game

San Diego 10, Washington 4, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 6

St. Louis 2, San Francisco 1

Philadelphia 7, Miami 4, 2nd game

Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 10 innings

Washington 8, San Diego 7, 2nd game

Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 4

Monday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City (Minor 6-8) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 7-6) at Washington (Espino 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Cincinnati (Miley 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Williams 3-2) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-5) at Colorado (Márquez 8-6), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Anderson 5-8) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 8-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

New Pentagon policy to accelerate use of 3D printing amid fresh cyber concerns

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

IRS needs multi-year funding to overcome shrinking workforce, managers association warns

5 more takeaways from VA's EHR strategic review

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up