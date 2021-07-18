All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|56
|37
|.602
|_
|Tampa Bay
|54
|38
|.587
|1½
|Toronto
|46
|42
|.523
|7½
|New York
|47
|44
|.516
|8
|Baltimore
|29
|62
|.319
|26
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|55
|36
|.604
|_
|Cleveland
|46
|43
|.517
|8
|Detroit
|42
|51
|.452
|14
|Minnesota
|39
|52
|.429
|16
|Kansas City
|37
|54
|.407
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|56
|37
|.602
|_
|Oakland
|53
|41
|.564
|3½
|Seattle
|49
|44
|.527
|7
|Los Angeles
|46
|45
|.505
|9
|Texas
|35
|56
|.385
|20
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|47
|42
|.528
|_
|Philadelphia
|45
|45
|.500
|2½
|Atlanta
|45
|46
|.495
|3
|Washington
|42
|48
|.467
|5½
|Miami
|40
|51
|.440
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|55
|39
|.585
|_
|Cincinnati
|48
|44
|.522
|6
|Chicago
|46
|46
|.500
|8
|St. Louis
|45
|47
|.489
|9
|Pittsburgh
|36
|56
|.391
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|58
|33
|.637
|_
|Los Angeles
|58
|35
|.624
|1
|San Diego
|54
|40
|.574
|5½
|Colorado
|40
|53
|.430
|19
|Arizona
|26
|68
|.277
|33½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 1, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Cleveland 3, Oakland 2
Detroit 5, Minnesota 4, 8 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 0
N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 1, 6 innings
Chicago White Sox 10, Houston 1
Baltimore 8, Kansas City 4
L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 4
Texas at Toronto, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Texas at Toronto, 1:07 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 4:07 p.m., 2nd game
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 9-3), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Pivetta 7-4) at Toronto (Stripling 3-5), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 1-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 6-1) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Mejía 1-4) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Arizona 2
St. Louis 3, San Francisco 1
Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 0
Pittsburgh 9, N.Y. Mets 7
L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 2
Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 4, 11 innings
Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, sus.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 2:45 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Miami (Rogers 7-6) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 7-3) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (De Jong 1-3) at Arizona (Smith 2-6), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
