All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 56 37 .602 _ Tampa Bay 54 38 .587 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 56 37 .602 _ Tampa Bay 54 38 .587 1½ Toronto 46 42 .523 7½ New York 47 44 .516 8 Baltimore 29 62 .319 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 55 36 .604 _ Cleveland 46 43 .517 8 Detroit 42 51 .452 14 Minnesota 39 52 .429 16 Kansas City 37 54 .407 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 56 37 .602 _ Oakland 53 41 .564 3½ Seattle 49 44 .527 7 Los Angeles 46 45 .505 9 Texas 35 56 .385 20

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 47 42 .528 _ Philadelphia 45 45 .500 2½ Atlanta 45 46 .495 3 Washington 42 48 .467 5½ Miami 40 51 .440 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 55 39 .585 _ Cincinnati 48 44 .522 6 Chicago 46 46 .500 8 St. Louis 45 47 .489 9 Pittsburgh 36 56 .391 18

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 58 33 .637 _ Los Angeles 58 35 .624 1 San Diego 54 40 .574 5½ Colorado 40 53 .430 19 Arizona 26 68 .277 33½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 1, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Cleveland 3, Oakland 2

Detroit 5, Minnesota 4, 8 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 1, 6 innings

Chicago White Sox 10, Houston 1

Baltimore 8, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 4

Texas at Toronto, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Texas at Toronto, 1:07 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 4:07 p.m., 2nd game

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 9-3), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Pivetta 7-4) at Toronto (Stripling 3-5), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 1-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 6-1) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Mejía 1-4) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Arizona 2

St. Louis 3, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 0

Pittsburgh 9, N.Y. Mets 7

L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 2

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 4, 11 innings

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, sus.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 2:45 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami (Rogers 7-6) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 7-3) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (De Jong 1-3) at Arizona (Smith 2-6), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

