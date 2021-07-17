All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 56 36 .609 _ Tampa Bay 54 37 .593 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 56 36 .609 _ Tampa Bay 54 37 .593 1½ Toronto 46 42 .523 8 New York 46 44 .511 9 Baltimore 28 62 .311 27

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 54 36 .600 _ Cleveland 45 43 .511 8 Detroit 40 51 .440 14½ Minnesota 39 50 .438 14½ Kansas City 37 53 .411 17

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 56 36 .609 _ Oakland 53 40 .570 3½ Seattle 49 43 .533 7 Los Angeles 45 45 .500 10 Texas 35 56 .385 20½

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 47 41 .534 _ Philadelphia 45 45 .500 3 Atlanta 44 46 .489 4 Washington 42 48 .467 6 Miami 40 51 .440 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 54 39 .581 _ Cincinnati 48 43 .527 5 Chicago 45 46 .495 8 St. Louis 44 47 .484 9 Pittsburgh 35 56 .385 18

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 58 32 .644 _ Los Angeles 57 35 .620 2 San Diego 54 40 .574 6 Colorado 40 52 .435 19 Arizona 26 67 .280 33½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Toronto 10, Texas 2

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 6, 10 innings

Kansas City 9, Baltimore 2

Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Oakland 5, Cleveland 4

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 5

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Texas (Foltynewicz 2-8) at Toronto (Matz 7-4), 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Happ 5-4) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 6-4) at Atlanta (Smyly 7-3), 1:20 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 5-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 7-3), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 4-3) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-3), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Pérez 7-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 4-4), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Miami 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 7, Philadelphia 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 11, Cincinnati 6

Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 6, 10 innings

San Diego 24, Washington 8

San Francisco 7, St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 4

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami (López 5-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-5), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-9), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 5-7) at Washington (Scherzer 7-4), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 6-4) at Atlanta (Smyly 7-3), 1:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 6-5) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-0) at Colorado (Gray 6-6), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-6) at Arizona (Smith 2-6), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

