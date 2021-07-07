All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|54
|34
|.614
|_
|Tampa Bay
|51
|36
|.586
|2½
|Toronto
|44
|40
|.524
|8
|New York
|44
|41
|.518
|8½
|Baltimore
|28
|58
|.326
|25
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|51
|35
|.593
|_
|Cleveland
|42
|42
|.500
|8
|Detroit
|40
|47
|.460
|11½
|Kansas City
|36
|50
|.419
|15
|Minnesota
|35
|50
|.412
|15½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|54
|33
|.621
|_
|Oakland
|49
|39
|.557
|5½
|Seattle
|45
|42
|.517
|9
|Los Angeles
|44
|42
|.512
|9½
|Texas
|34
|53
|.391
|20
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|45
|38
|.542
|_
|Washington
|42
|43
|.494
|4
|Atlanta
|42
|44
|.488
|4½
|Philadelphia
|41
|43
|.488
|4½
|Miami
|38
|47
|.447
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|52
|36
|.591
|_
|Cincinnati
|45
|41
|.523
|6
|Chicago
|43
|44
|.494
|8½
|St. Louis
|43
|45
|.489
|9
|Pittsburgh
|32
|54
|.372
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|54
|32
|.628
|_
|Los Angeles
|53
|34
|.609
|1½
|San Diego
|51
|38
|.573
|4½
|Colorado
|37
|50
|.425
|17½
|Arizona
|25
|63
|.284
|30
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 7, Toronto 5
Texas 10, Detroit 5
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 1
Houston 9, Oakland 6
Kansas City 7, Cincinnati 6
L.A. Angels 5, Boston 3
N.Y. Yankees 12, Seattle 1
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Detroit 5, Texas 3
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 2
L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4
Toronto 10, Baltimore 2
Houston 4, Oakland 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4
Thursday’s Games
Oakland (Montas 7-7) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 6-1), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 2-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-4), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 4-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 5-7) at Minnesota (Happ 4-4), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 2, Atlanta 1
Kansas City 7, Cincinnati 6
Miami 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings
Philadelphia 15, Chicago Cubs 10
Arizona 4, Colorado 3
St. Louis 6, San Francisco 5
San Diego 7, Washington 4
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 14, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 3, 8 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 2
Milwaukee 5, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Miami 9, L.A. Dodgers 6
Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 3
Arizona 6, Colorado 4
San Francisco 5, St. Louis 2
Washington 15, San Diego 5
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 10-3) at Miami (Alcantara 5-7), 12:10 p.m.
Colorado (González 2-5) at Arizona (Faria 0-0), 3:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-8) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-3), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-8), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 7-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 5-5), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 7-4) at San Diego (Darvish 7-3), 9:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.