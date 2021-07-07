Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 7, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 54 34 .614 _
Tampa Bay 51 36 .586
Toronto 44 40 .524 8
New York 44 41 .518
Baltimore 28 58 .326 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 51 35 .593 _
Cleveland 42 42 .500 8
Detroit 40 47 .460 11½
Kansas City 36 50 .419 15
Minnesota 35 50 .412 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 54 33 .621 _
Oakland 49 39 .557
Seattle 45 42 .517 9
Los Angeles 44 42 .512
Texas 34 53 .391 20

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 45 38 .542 _
Washington 42 43 .494 4
Atlanta 42 44 .488
Philadelphia 41 43 .488
Miami 38 47 .447 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 52 36 .591 _
Cincinnati 45 41 .523 6
Chicago 43 44 .494
St. Louis 43 45 .489 9
Pittsburgh 32 54 .372 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 54 32 .628 _
Los Angeles 53 34 .609
San Diego 51 38 .573
Colorado 37 50 .425 17½
Arizona 25 63 .284 30

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 7, Toronto 5

Texas 10, Detroit 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 1

Houston 9, Oakland 6

Kansas City 7, Cincinnati 6

L.A. Angels 5, Boston 3

N.Y. Yankees 12, Seattle 1

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Detroit 5, Texas 3

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4

Toronto 10, Baltimore 2

Houston 4, Oakland 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Montas 7-7) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 6-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 2-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-4), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 4-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 5-7) at Minnesota (Happ 4-4), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Atlanta 1

Kansas City 7, Cincinnati 6

Miami 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings

Philadelphia 15, Chicago Cubs 10

Arizona 4, Colorado 3

St. Louis 6, San Francisco 5

San Diego 7, Washington 4

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 14, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 3, 8 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 2

Milwaukee 5, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Miami 9, L.A. Dodgers 6

Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 3

Arizona 6, Colorado 4

San Francisco 5, St. Louis 2

Washington 15, San Diego 5

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 10-3) at Miami (Alcantara 5-7), 12:10 p.m.

Colorado (González 2-5) at Arizona (Faria 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-8) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-8), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 7-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 5-5), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 7-4) at San Diego (Darvish 7-3), 9:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

