All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|54
|33
|.621
|_
|Tampa Bay
|49
|36
|.576
|4
|Toronto
|43
|40
|.518
|9
|New York
|43
|41
|.512
|9½
|Baltimore
|28
|57
|.329
|25
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|50
|35
|.588
|_
|Cleveland
|42
|40
|.512
|6½
|Detroit
|39
|47
|.453
|11½
|Kansas City
|36
|49
|.424
|14
|Minnesota
|35
|49
|.417
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|53
|33
|.616
|_
|Oakland
|49
|38
|.563
|4½
|Seattle
|45
|41
|.523
|8
|Los Angeles
|43
|42
|.506
|9½
|Texas
|34
|52
|.395
|19
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|44
|37
|.543
|_
|Philadelphia
|41
|42
|.494
|4
|Washington
|41
|43
|.488
|4½
|Atlanta
|41
|44
|.482
|5
|Miami
|37
|47
|.440
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|51
|35
|.593
|_
|Cincinnati
|44
|41
|.518
|6½
|St. Louis
|43
|44
|.494
|8½
|Chicago
|42
|44
|.488
|9
|Pittsburgh
|32
|53
|.376
|18½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|53
|32
|.624
|_
|Los Angeles
|53
|33
|.616
|½
|San Diego
|51
|37
|.580
|3½
|Colorado
|37
|49
|.430
|16½
|Arizona
|24
|63
|.276
|30
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 5
Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8
Detroit 7, Texas 3
Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2
Boston 5, L.A. Angels 4
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 7, Toronto 5
Texas 10, Detroit 5
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 1
Houston 9, Oakland 6
Kansas City 7, Cincinnati 6
L.A. Angels 5, Boston 3
N.Y. Yankees 12, Seattle 1
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland (Mejía 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 8-3) at Minnesota (Pineda 3-4), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 5-5) at Texas (Gibson 6-0), 2:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 1-4) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Hentges 1-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 3:10 p.m., 2nd game
Boston (Rodríguez 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 4:07 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 7-5) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-9), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 6-5) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-3), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 5, San Francisco 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 2
Miami 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Pittsburgh 11, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2
Philadelphia 13, Chicago Cubs 3
Washington 7, San Diego 5
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 2, Atlanta 1
Kansas City 7, Cincinnati 6
Miami 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings
Philadelphia 15, Chicago Cubs 10
Arizona 4, Colorado 3
St. Louis 6, San Francisco 5
San Diego 7, Washington 4
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta (Smyly 6-3) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 1-5), 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 1-4) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 10-3) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-2), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-7) at Arizona (Castellanos 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Oviedo 0-4) at San Francisco (Wood 7-3), 9:45 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 5-7) at San Diego (Paddack 4-5), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
