Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 6, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 54 33 .621 _
Tampa Bay 49 36 .576 4
Toronto 43 40 .518 9
New York 43 41 .512
Baltimore 28 57 .329 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 50 35 .588 _
Cleveland 42 40 .512
Detroit 39 47 .453 11½
Kansas City 36 49 .424 14
Minnesota 35 49 .417 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 53 33 .616 _
Oakland 49 38 .563
Seattle 45 41 .523 8
Los Angeles 43 42 .506
Texas 34 52 .395 19

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 44 37 .543 _
Philadelphia 41 42 .494 4
Washington 41 43 .488
Atlanta 41 44 .482 5
Miami 37 47 .440

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 51 35 .593 _
Cincinnati 44 41 .518
St. Louis 43 44 .494
Chicago 42 44 .488 9
Pittsburgh 32 53 .376 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 53 32 .624 _
Los Angeles 53 33 .616 ½
San Diego 51 37 .580
Colorado 37 49 .430 16½
Arizona 24 63 .276 30

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 5

Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8

Detroit 7, Texas 3

Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2

Boston 5, L.A. Angels 4

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 7, Toronto 5

Texas 10, Detroit 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 1

Houston 9, Oakland 6

Kansas City 7, Cincinnati 6

L.A. Angels 5, Boston 3

N.Y. Yankees 12, Seattle 1

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland (Mejía 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 8-3) at Minnesota (Pineda 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 5-5) at Texas (Gibson 6-0), 2:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 1-4) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Hentges 1-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 3:10 p.m., 2nd game

Boston (Rodríguez 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 7-5) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-9), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 6-5) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 5, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 2

Miami 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Pittsburgh 11, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2

Philadelphia 13, Chicago Cubs 3

Washington 7, San Diego 5

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Atlanta 1

Kansas City 7, Cincinnati 6

Miami 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings

Philadelphia 15, Chicago Cubs 10

Arizona 4, Colorado 3

St. Louis 6, San Francisco 5

San Diego 7, Washington 4

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Smyly 6-3) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 1-5), 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 1-4) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 10-3) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-2), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-7) at Arizona (Castellanos 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-4) at San Francisco (Wood 7-3), 9:45 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 5-7) at San Diego (Paddack 4-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

