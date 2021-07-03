All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Boston 52 31 .627 _ Tampa Bay 47 35 .573 4½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 52 31 .627 _ Tampa Bay 47 35 .573 4½ Toronto 42 38 .525 8½ New York 41 39 .513 9½ Baltimore 27 55 .329 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 49 32 .605 _ Cleveland 42 37 .532 6 Detroit 36 46 .439 13½ Kansas City 34 47 .420 15 Minnesota 33 47 .413 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 50 33 .602 _ Oakland 48 36 .571 2½ Seattle 44 39 .530 6 Los Angeles 40 41 .494 9 Texas 32 50 .390 17½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 41 36 .532 _ Washington 40 40 .500 2½ Atlanta 40 41 .494 3 Philadelphia 38 41 .481 4 Miami 34 46 .425 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 50 33 .602 _ Chicago 42 40 .512 7½ Cincinnati 41 40 .506 8 St. Louis 41 42 .494 9 Pittsburgh 29 52 .358 20

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 51 30 .630 _ Los Angeles 51 31 .622 ½ San Diego 49 35 .583 3½ Colorado 35 48 .422 17 Arizona 23 61 .274 29½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Toronto 11, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 6, Cleveland 3

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 2

Kansas City 7, Minnesota 4

Boston 3, Oakland 2, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 8, Baltimore 7

Seattle 5, Texas 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-3) at Toronto (Ray 6-3), 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5) at Detroit (Manning 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 8-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-4), 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (Maeda 3-3) at Kansas City (Keller 6-8), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Eshelman 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-2), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 6-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 4-2), 4:07 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 2-7) at Seattle (Flexen 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (King 0-4), 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 5

Cincinnati 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Atlanta 1, Miami 0

St. Louis 9, Colorado 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 11, Arizona 4

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Washington (Ross 5-7), 11:05 a.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 7-2) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-8), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-2), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 10-4) at Cincinnati (Miley 6-4), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Thompson 2-2) at Atlanta (Morton 7-3), 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-4), 2:05 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Martínez 4-9) at Colorado (Márquez 7-6), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (King 0-4), 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (DeSclafani 8-3) at Arizona (Smith 2-4), 9:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at San Francisco, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

