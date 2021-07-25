Australia 7, India 1
|Australia
|1
|3
|2
|1
|—
|7
|India
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
Australia_B. Govers 2, D. Beale 1, J. Beltz 1, T. Brand 1, J. Hayward 1, F. Ogilvie 1.
India_D. Singh 1.
Green Cards_D. Singh, India, 0. A. Zalewski, Australia, 0. D. Beale, Australia, 0.
Yellow Cards_None.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Benjamin Gontgen, Germany. Marcin Grochal, Poland. Francisco Vazquez, Spain. Coen van Bunge, Netherlands.
