Australia 7, India 1 Australia 1 3 2 1 — 7 India 0 0 1 0 — 1 Australia_B. Govers…

Australia 7, India 1

Australia 1 3 2 1 — 7 India 0 0 1 0 — 1

Australia_B. Govers 2, D. Beale 1, J. Beltz 1, T. Brand 1, J. Hayward 1, F. Ogilvie 1.

India_D. Singh 1.

Green Cards_D. Singh, India, 0. A. Zalewski, Australia, 0. D. Beale, Australia, 0.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Benjamin Gontgen, Germany. Marcin Grochal, Poland. Francisco Vazquez, Spain. Coen van Bunge, Netherlands.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.