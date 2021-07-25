Australia 7, India 1

2020 Olympics: Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold medal | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | COVID-positive volleyball player quarantines
The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 7:18 AM

Australia 1 3 2 1 7
India 0 0 1 0 1

Australia_B. Govers 2, D. Beale 1, J. Beltz 1, T. Brand 1, J. Hayward 1, F. Ogilvie 1.

India_D. Singh 1.

Green Cards_D. Singh, India, 0. A. Zalewski, Australia, 0. D. Beale, Australia, 0.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Benjamin Gontgen, Germany. Marcin Grochal, Poland. Francisco Vazquez, Spain. Coen van Bunge, Netherlands.

