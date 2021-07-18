Coronavirus News: Smithsonian to end timed-entry passes | Va. to spend funds for universal broadband | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Sports » Atlanta United fires coach…

Atlanta United fires coach Heinze after disappointing start

The Associated Press

July 18, 2021, 3:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United’s disappointing 2021 record has cost coach Gabriel Heinze his job.

Atlanta United fired Heinze on Sunday. Assistant coach Rob Valentino was named interim head coach.

Atlanta United said “a variety of issues relating to the day-to-day leadership of the team” led to the change. Certainly the team’s record was a factor. Atlanta United is 2-4-7 and 10th in the Eastern Conference.

“This was certainly not a decision we wanted to make at this point in our season, but it was the right one for the club,” Atlanta United president Darren Eales said in a statement.

“Gabi is a talented coach and is undeniably passionate about his craft and the sport of soccer. We are grateful to him for his service and wish him all the best in the future.”

Heinze joined Atlanta United in 2020 after less than three full years at Argentine club Velez Sarsfield.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

DoD will soon release climate change strategy that will impact almost every facet of the military

Census nominee open to post-COVID telework in bid to improve workforce morale

USPS IG warns 10-year plan may not save as much money as agency projects

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up