2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Ajax academy player dies…

Ajax academy player dies in car accident at age 16

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 8:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A 16-year-old Ajax academy player has died from injuries sustained in a car accident, the Dutch club said Saturday.

Noah Gesser, a striker who joined Ajax in 2018, died along with his brother following the accident on Friday evening, the team said.

“Ajax is deeply moved by this tragic event,” the team said in a statement. “The club wishes Gesser’s loved ones strength in the coming time in dealing with this immeasurable loss.”

The teen was set to play for Ajax’s under-17 squad this season.

The Amsterdam club planned moment of silence before its pre-season match against German squad Leipzig on Saturday. Ajax players “will wear armbands in mourning of Gesser’s passing. In addition, flags will be flown at half-mast at the Toekomst sports complex.”

Condolences poured in from clubs around the Netherlands and elsewhere.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

IG for Afghanistan reconstruction has plenty of work to do after departure of U.S. troops

Seven-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up